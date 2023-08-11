Phillies

2023 Little League World Series: Media Little League Advances to Williamsport with a Walk-off Homer

Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook

The Media Little League All-Stars were one-hit by Northwest DC Little League in the Little League Mid-Atlantic Championship game on Friday.  The one-hit, a walk-off home run to send the Delco kids to Williamsport, PA and the 2023 Little League World Series.

Both teams engaged in a pitchers duel for the ages.  Media allowed three-hits over 6-innings, while DC pitchers combined to throw 6.2 innings of no-hit baseball before Trevor Skowronek’s walk-off home run.  Look out Williamsport, Delco is coming to youse!

 

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Bryce Harper Injury: Phils’ Harper is Day-to-Day with Back Spasms

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  2h
Phillies
MLB Top 100 Prospects: Four Philadelphia Phillies Prospects Land on Updated MLB Pipeline Top 100 List
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  4h
Phillies
Phillies vs. Twins: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  6h
Phillies
200 Home Run Club: Nick Castellanos Hits His 200th Career Home Run
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 9 2023
Phillies
Michael Lorenzen No Hitter: Phillies Newest Acquisition No-Hits the Washington Nationals in Home Debut
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  6h
Phillies
Watch: Weston Wilson Homers In First Major League At Bat For Phillies
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 9 2023
Phillies
Watch: Phillies Leadoff Hitter Kyle Schwarber BLASTS a 447-foot Home Run for his 30th of the 2023 MLB Season
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 8 2023