2023 Little League World Series: Media Little League Advances to Williamsport with a Walk-off Homer

The Media Little League All-Stars were one-hit by Northwest DC Little League in the Little League Mid-Atlantic Championship game on Friday. The one-hit, a walk-off home run to send the Delco kids to Williamsport, PA and the 2023 Little League World Series.
Pennsylvania punches through for an extra-innings walk off home run to clinch a berth in the #LLWS! pic.twitter.com/cxHJHnHNlm
— Little League (@LittleLeague) August 11, 2023
Both teams engaged in a pitchers duel for the ages. Media allowed three-hits over 6-innings, while DC pitchers combined to throw 6.2 innings of no-hit baseball before Trevor Skowronek’s walk-off home run. Look out Williamsport, Delco is coming to youse!
Media Little League has earned the Mid-Atlantic Region title and has punched its ticket to Williamsport! #LLWS pic.twitter.com/udoZeAKbOD
— Little League (@LittleLeague) August 11, 2023
