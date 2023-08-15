2023 NFL Betting Odds: Eagles DT Jalen Carter Among Top NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Contenders

Philadelphia Eagles’ rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter’s time on the field in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens was short and sweet. The former Georgia Bulldog unbelievably didn’t register in the box score, however he made an immediate impact in his professional football debut with a play reminiscent of the late Jerome Brown. Yeah, you read it right, Carter’s play was eerily similar to the way JB played defense. YouTube it, kiddos.
We see you rook 👀@breadmanjalen | #PHIvsBAL | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/EkecdQWXPA
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 12, 2023
The legend of Carter only continues to grow. The rookie apparently had a monster day against the Cleveland Browns in joint practice at the NovaCare Complex. His “dawg mentality” is winning over his teammates and striking fear into the hearts of the Birds’ enemies.
Here’s a look at where the 2023 NFL odds for Defensive Rookie of the Year and where Carter comes in odds wise.
Carter has the second highest odds in the NFL, he’s slightly behind Houston Texans’ linebacker Will Anderson Jr. Carter’s odds of winning the award are fairly high. Unlike offensive awards that skew towards skill position players, the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Award has been won five of the last ten years by a defensive lineman. Most of those defensive linemen were defensive ends, the last defensive tackle to win the award was Aaron Donald in 2014.
Staying with the Eagles, Birds’ linebacker Nolan Smith is a longshot to win the award at +2000.