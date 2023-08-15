Eagles

2023 NFL Betting Odds: Eagles DT Jalen Carter Among Top NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Contenders

Michael Lipinski
Aug 3, 2023; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter during practice at Novacare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles’ rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter’s time on the field in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens was short and sweet.  The former Georgia Bulldog unbelievably didn’t register in the box score, however he made an immediate impact in his professional football debut with a play reminiscent of the late Jerome Brown. Yeah, you read it right, Carter’s play was eerily similar to the way JB played defense. YouTube it, kiddos.  

The legend of Carter only continues to grow.  The rookie apparently had a monster day against the Cleveland Browns in joint practice at the NovaCare Complex.  His “dawg mentality” is winning over his teammates and striking fear into the hearts of the Birds’ enemies

Here’s a look at where the 2023 NFL odds for Defensive Rookie of the Year and where Carter comes in odds wise.  

 

2023 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds

NFL AP Defensive Rookie of the Year  Odds Play
Will Anderson +350 BetMGM logo
Jalen Carter +550 BetMGM logo
Tyree Wilson +600 BetMGM logo
Devon Witherspoon +900 BetMGM logo
Christian Gonzalez +1000 BetMGM logo
Lukes Van Ness +1400 BetMGM logo
Jack Campbell +1500 BetMGM logo
Emmanuel Forbes +1600 BetMGM logo
Nolan Smith +2000 BetMGM logo
Deonte Banks +2000 BetMGM logo

 

Carter has the second highest odds in the NFL, he’s slightly behind Houston Texans’ linebacker Will Anderson Jr.  Carter’s odds of winning the award are fairly high.  Unlike offensive awards that skew towards skill position players, the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Award has been won five of the last ten years by a defensive lineman.  Most of those defensive linemen were defensive ends, the last defensive tackle to win the award was Aaron Donald in 2014.

 

Bet on Jalen Carter (+550)

 

Staying with the Eagles, Birds’ linebacker Nolan Smith is a longshot to win the award at +2000.

 

Bet on Nolan Smith (+2000)

Past Ten AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Award Winners

 
Year Pos Player Tm
2022 CB Sauce Gardner New York Jets
2021 LB Micah Parsons Dallas Cowboys
2020 DL Chase Young Washington Football Team
2019 EDGE Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers
2018 LB Shaquille Leonard Indianapolis Colts
2017 CB Marshon Lattimore New Orleans Saints
2016 DE Joey Bosa San Diego Chargers
2015 CB Marcus Peters Kansas City Chiefs
2014 DT Aaron Donald St. Louis Rams
2013 DT Sheldon Richardson New York Jets
Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com
