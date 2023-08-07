Eagles

2023 NFL MVP Odds: Here’s the Latest Jalen Hurts NFL MVP Odds from BetMGM

Michael Lipinski
The Jalen Alexander Hurts revenge tour is weeks from officially beginning in earnest.  For now, Birds’ fans will have to be content with open training camp practices,training camp play-by-play tweets (x’s?), and advanced training camp stats from the local sports media. So, how does Jalen Hurts compare to the rest of the field for an NFL MVP Award?

Hurts’ current odds (+1100) sit behind the Bengals’ Joe Burrow (+600), the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes (+650), Bills’ Mafia’s Josh Allen (+750), and is tied with LA’s Justin Herbert (+1100).  The closest competition in the NFC is Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott with +1600 odds, yes we can all laugh now.    Chicago’s Justin Field is the next closest at +2000.  

The Birds’ franchise quarterback is likely to play minimal snaps during the 2023 NFL Preseason.  “Hurts to win the 2023 NFL MVP Award” is smart money especially if he picks up where he left off in 2022-23. 

Jalen Hurts 2022-23 Stats

Jalen Hurts 2022-23 Passing Stats

 
Year G GS QBrec Cmp Att Cmp% Yds TD TD% Int Int% 1D Lng Y/A AY/A Y/C Y/G Rate QBR Sk Yds Sk% NY/A ANY/A 4QC GWD Awards
2020 15 4 1-3-0 77 148 52.0 1061 6 4.1 4 2.7 45 81 7.2 6.8 13.8 70.7 77.6 33.8 13 59 8.1 6.22 5.85
2021 15 15 8-7-0 265 432 61.3 3144 16 3.7 9 2.1 143 91 7.3 7.1 11.9 209.6 87.2 48.5 26 150 5.7 6.54 6.35 2 2
2022* 15 15 14-1-0 306 460 66.5 3701 22 4.8 6 1.3 165 68 8.0 8.4 12.1 246.7 101.5 66.4 38 231 7.6 6.97 7.31 1 2 AP MVP-2, AP OPoY-3, AP2, PB
Care 45 34 23-11-0 648 1040 62.3 7906 44 4.2 19 1.8 353 91 7.6 7.6 12.2 175.7 92.2 77 440 6.9 6.68 6.71 3 4
Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com

Jalen Hurts 2022-23 Rushing & Receiving Stats

 
Game Game Rush Rush Rush Rush Rush Rush Rush Rush Rece Rece Rece Rece Rece Rece Rece Rece Rece Rece Rece Tota Tota Tota
Year G GS Att Yds TD 1D Lng Y/A Y/G A/G Tgt Rec Yds Y/R TD 1D Lng R/G Y/G Ctch% Y/Tgt Touch Y/Tch YScm RRTD Fmb
2020 15 4 63 354 3 25 24 5.6 23.6 4.2 1 1 3 3.0 0 0 3 0.1 0.2 100.0% 3.0 64 5.6 357 3 9
2021 15 15 139 784 10 56 31 5.6 52.3 9.3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% 0.0 139 5.6 784 10 9
2022* 15 15 165 760 13 67 42 4.6 50.7 11.0 0 165 4.6 760 13 9
Care 45 34 367 1898 26 148 42 5.2 42.2 8.2 2 1 3 3.0 0 0 3 0.0 0.1 50.0% 1.5 368 5.2 1901 26 27
Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com

Jalen Hurts Career Playoff Passing Stats

 
Year Pos G GS QBrec Cmp Att Cmp% Yds TD TD% Int Int% 1D Lng Y/A AY/A Y/C Y/G Rate Sk Yds Sk% NY/A ANY/A
2021 QB 1 1 0-1 23 43 53.5 258 1 2.3 2 4.7 10 35 6.0 4.4 11.2 258.0 60.0 2 14 4.4 5.42 3.87
2022* QB 3 3 2-1 58 87 66.7 579 3 3.4 0 0.0 25 45 6.7 7.3 10.0 193.0 96.9 4 8 4.4 6.27 6.93
Care 4 4 2-2 81 130 62.3 837 4 3.1 2 1.5 35 45 6.4 6.4 10.3 209.3 84.7 6 22 4.4 5.99 5.92

Jalen Hurts Career Playoff Rushing and Receiving Stats

 
Game Game Rush Rush Rush Rush Rush Rush Rush Rush Rece Tota Tota Tota
Year G GS Att Yds TD 1D Lng Y/A Y/G A/G TD Touch Y/Tch YScm RRTD Fmb
2021 1 1 8 39 0 1 11 4.9 39.0 8.0 0 8 4.9 39 0 1
2022* 3 3 35 143 5 16 28 4.1 47.7 11.7 0 35 4.1 143 5 2
Care 4 4 43 182 5 17 28 4.2 45.5 10.8 0 43 4.2 182 5 3

Jalen Hurts 2023 MVP Odds

NFL MVP Award Odds Play
Jalen Hurts to Win NFL MVP Award +1100 BetMGM logo
Topics  
Eagles Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
