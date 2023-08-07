2023 NFL MVP Odds: Here’s the Latest Jalen Hurts NFL MVP Odds from BetMGM

The Jalen Alexander Hurts revenge tour is weeks from officially beginning in earnest. For now, Birds’ fans will have to be content with open training camp practices,training camp play-by-play tweets (x’s?), and advanced training camp stats from the local sports media. So, how does Jalen Hurts compare to the rest of the field for an NFL MVP Award?
Jalen Hurts has been considerably better this year in training camp than he was last year — and the stats back that up #Eagles pic.twitter.com/jiDsibAWYI
— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 7, 2023
Hurts’ current odds (+1100) sit behind the Bengals’ Joe Burrow (+600), the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes (+650), Bills’ Mafia’s Josh Allen (+750), and is tied with LA’s Justin Herbert (+1100). The closest competition in the NFC is Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott with +1600 odds, yes we can all laugh now. Chicago’s Justin Field is the next closest at +2000.
The Birds’ franchise quarterback is likely to play minimal snaps during the 2023 NFL Preseason. “Hurts to win the 2023 NFL MVP Award” is smart money especially if he picks up where he left off in 2022-23.