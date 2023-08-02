76ers Reserve Big Man Montrezl Harrell Suffers Torn ACL, Medial Meniscus

Philadelphia 76ers reserve big man Montrezl Harrell tore both his ACL and medial meniscus during offseason workouts, according to the team.
Harrell’s injury, while being incredibly unfortunate, will not have a significant on-court impact for the Sixers. He was not likely to receive consistent minutes as the Sixers currently have five centers on their roster. Joel Embiid, Paul Reed and Mo Bamba were all slotting in ahead of Harrell in the rotation.
The news of Harrell’s injury adds another sour note to what has been a bleak offseason for the Sixers. Hopefully Harrell is able to successfully rehab, recover and continue his NBA career past this coming season.