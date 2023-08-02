Sixers

76ers Reserve Big Man Montrezl Harrell Suffers Torn ACL, Medial Meniscus

Matt Gregan
Twitter Facebook
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers reserve big man Montrezl Harrell tore both his ACL and medial meniscus during offseason workouts, according to the team.

Harrell underwent an MRI after experiencing some swelling in his right knee following offseason workouts. The results came back as the worst-case scenario for Harrell. The 29-year old is very likely going to miss the entirety of next season. The typical recovery period for a torn ACL is roughly nine months, which would land right in the middle of the postseason. At that point, it is unlikely the Sixers put him back out on the floor. His NBA future beyond next season is also put into doubt. He will have to spend all of next season rehabbing before once again hitting free agency.

Harrell’s injury, while being incredibly unfortunate, will not have a significant on-court impact for the Sixers. He was not likely to receive consistent minutes as the Sixers currently have five centers on their roster. Joel Embiid, Paul Reed and Mo Bamba were all slotting in ahead of Harrell in the rotation.

The news of Harrell’s injury adds another sour note to what has been a bleak offseason for the Sixers. Hopefully Harrell is able to successfully rehab, recover and continue his NBA career past this coming season.

Topics  
Sixers Writer: Matt Gregan
Twitter Facebook

Matt Gregan

View All Posts By Matt Gregan

Matt Gregan

Twitter Facebook
View All Posts By Matt Gregan

Related To Sixers

Sixers

76ers Shake Up Coaching Staff With Longabardi Hiring, Karl Promotion

Author image Matt Gregan  •  Jul 25 2023
Sixers
3 Observations: Smith, Springer Headline 76ers’ Performance in Salt Lake City, Las Vegas Summer Leagues
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Jul 17 2023
Sixers
Joel Embiid Sends Not-So-Subtle Message to 76ers’ Front Office
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Jul 17 2023
Sixers
How Should 76ers Handle the James Harden Situation?
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Jul 15 2023
Sixers
Terquavion Smith Flashes Potential for Sixers in Summer League Play
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Jul 11 2023
Sixers
NBA Free Agency: Sixers Match Utah’s Offer Sheet for Paul Reed
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Jul 9 2023
Sixers
NBA Free Agency: Paul Reed Signs Offer Sheet From Jazz, Sixers Have Right to Match
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Jul 8 2023