Bryce Harper Injury: Phils’ Harper is Day-to-Day with Back Spasms

Michael Lipinski
Aug 10, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) looks on during a break in action in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter/first baseman Bryce Harper left Thursday’s 6-2 win over the Washington Nationals due to mid-back spasms, according to Phils’ manager Rob Thomson.  The former two-time NL MVP is listed as day-to-day and potential injured list trip is unknown.  He will not be in the Phils’ lineup on Friday in the series opener against Minnesota.  

The timing of Harper’s latest ailment couldn’t come at a worse time.  Harper, who missed the first month of the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, had recently found his power stroke again.  Over the past two weeks, Harper has hit four home runs, eight doubles, with 14 RBIs, and an .836 OPS.  In short, he was once again looking like the player that could change a game with one swing of the bat.  

Bryce Harper Splits

 
Split G GS PA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS TB GDP HBP SH SF IBB ROE BAbip tOPS+ sOPS+
2023 Totals 83 82 360 311 50 91 21 0 7 38 7 2 45 85 .293 .381 .428 .808 133 8 1 0 3 4 0 .378 100 123
Last 7 days 7 7 28 25 5 7 3 0 2 6 0 0 2 8 .280 .321 .640 .961 16 1 0 0 1 0 0 .313 134 152
Last 14 days 14 14 62 54 8 15 5 0 2 8 0 0 7 21 .278 .355 .482 .836 26 2 0 0 1 0 0 .406 106 126
Last 28 days 27 26 114 101 17 30 7 0 4 15 2 0 12 30 .297 .368 .485 .854 49 3 0 0 1 0 0 .382 110 130
Last 365 days 118 117 511 439 64 120 28 0 10 55 9 4 65 120 .273 .364 .406 .770 178 12 1 0 6 9 2 .349 90

While it wasn’t announced, you have to wonder if Harper’s back issues are related to playing the field on a more regular basis.  Harper began playing the field on July 21, he’s played a total of 12-games in the field since then.  The Phillies have held Harper out of a handful of games during that time for “rest.”

Harper has said he “feels better than yesterday (Thursday)” but didn’t seem like he would be able to pinch hit on Friday, according to Phillies’ beat writer Tim Kelly. Now we wait as the club, and fanbase, hold their collective breath on any news related to the back of the 30-year-old franchise player.

Latest Phillies Postseason Odds

Bet Odds Play
Philadelphia Phillies to Win the World Series +2000 BetMGM logo
Phillies to Win the National League +1000 BetMGM logo
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
