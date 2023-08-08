Devon Allen Returns From NFI Among Series Of Roster Moves

The Eagles on Tuesday announced that WR Devon Allen was activated from the NFI list.
Allen, a fan favorite in camp last year, had been competing in hurdles as he continues his track career.
Allen did not make the 53-man roster, but was with the team for the entirety of the season.
Eagles have activated WR Devon Allen from active/NFI, signed WR Johnny King, and have released T Chim Okorafor and T Trevor Reid. pic.twitter.com/IyBXE1YEZT
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 8, 2023
The team also announced the signing of Johnny King.
King had been with the Colts in camp this offseason after going undrafted. The 6-4, 205lbs receiver was at SE Missouri St. In three seasons with the team there, he recorded 1,638 yards and 13 touchdowns (31 games).
Reid had originally joined the team as part of this year’s undrafted free agent class. He was an underdeveloped player, but a big guy who might have fit Stoutland’s profile for projects.
Okorafor was in much the same boat following getting a deal following a rookie tryout.
The rookies had a much tougher road to making the roster with the additions of Dennis Kelly and of Josh Andrews. Tough to beat depth who have been starters in the league.