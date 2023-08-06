Eagles Add Pair Of Veteran Linebackers In Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham

Just an hour or so after the team released one of their young linebackers, the team made moves to address depth concerns at the position.
Depth was tested with Nakobe Dean reportedly suffering an injury in camp. Otherwise, reports on the others at the position had not being great. It seems even the front office felt something needed to be done.
On Sunday, the Eagles announced the signings of two rather big name linebackers to the squad: Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham.
Eagles have agreed to terms with LB Myles Jack and LB Zach Cunningham on one-year deals. pic.twitter.com/pJUDjwkeNw
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 6, 2023
Myles Jack was at one point considered one of the top linebackers in the game.
The 2016 second-round pick has appeared in 103 games with 95 starts over seven seasons.
He made an All-Pro team as recently as 2020.
Jack’s play over the past few seasons has not resulted in many turnovers. He has put up solid numbers otherwise, however. Over the past two seasons, he’s averaged 106 tackles and a couple of defensed passes. His release in each of the past few seasons has saved his teams $8 million or more in cap space – something that won’t be a concern for Philadelphia.
Zach Cunningham is himself a second-round pick (2017).
He’s also been waived twice in the past two seasons. One was because he didn’t “fit” the Texans culture. This offseason it was because of injuries that limited him play to just six games in Tennessee.
In his last two full seasons (2019-2021) when he didn’t deal with team suspensions and injuries, he averaged 153 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and two defensed passes per season.
If Cunningham is healthy, this will be the first season he’s played in a defense that isn’t at the bottom of the league.
Both players will figure to join what is perhaps the most complete team and defense they’ve been on. The only possible exception would be Jack in 2017 (Jaguars defense).
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that each of the linebackers are receiving deals for one year. These will be worth up to $2.5 million.
Similar to what the #Eagles did last year with Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph, new LBs Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham received matching 1-year deals worth up to $2.5M, source said. Same position, same deals.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 6, 2023
These deals are small enough that they should not impact the Eagles comp pick formula.