Eagles Linebacker Shaun Bradley Out For Season Following Achilles Injury In Preseason Game Against Ravens

Paul Bowman
Mitch Stringer, USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles played their first preseason game on Saturday night and they saw some good things out of some of the guys competing for spots on the roster.

The most worrisome thing appeared to be when linebacker Shaun Bradley was carted off the field. He seemed unable to put any weight on the leg. It appeared to be a non-contact injury as it was suffered while he was blocking on a punt.

The worst was confirmed by Bradley on his Instagram Sunday: His season is over.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaun Bradley (Sdot) (@sdot_bradley)

Drafted by the Eagles in the sixth-round of the 2020 draft, Bradley has stuck with the team the past three seasons as a special teams ace.

This would have been his fourth season in the league, so he does not have a contract for next season when he’d be looking to make his return.

While probably not a “lock” to make the roster, Bradley had a good shot. His absence should present an opportunity to the linebackers competing for spots. Even those that don’t win out the battle of Eliss, Morrow and Johnson could have a chance. The willingness to play special teams could net any of them a spot.

The Eagles had also worked out Marcus Allen a few weeks back. They could choose to bring him in if they want another linebacker with special teams experience to compete through the rest of camp.

