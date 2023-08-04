Eagles OL Josh Sills Acquitted On Kidnapping And Rape Charges

On Wednesday February 1, Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills was indicted on charges of rape and kidnapping and was placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt list shortly thereafter.
In what certainly appears to have been a speedy trial given the speed of similar trials that face charges of this level, Sills was acquitted on Friday.
There was only six months and three days between the indictment and the acquittal.
The decision came after five days of trial and then about three hours of deliberation by the jury.
The judge on the case was Daniel G. Padden and the verdict was unanimous, according to court records.
It will now be up to the NFL to decide if they will pull Sills off of the exempt list. At that point, the Eagles would have a decision to make with their roster as they are at capacity.
The Birds clearly liked his potential in keeping him as a reserve on the 53-man roster all season, but he appeared in just one game.
Due to his presence on the commissioner’s exempt list, he missed the Super Bowl LVII festivities, game and has not been in camp in Philadelphia despite his remaining listed on the team’s roster.