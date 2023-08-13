Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Fall to Baltimore Ravens In First Preseason Game

The Eagles entered Saturday for their first preseason games with quite a few younger players competing for spots on the roster.
As expected, there wasn’t much of any starters on the field, just those competing for spots.
In the running back rotation, Gainwell and Scott sat as Swift, Penny and Sermon duked it out. At safety, Blankenship took a rest as those competing for a spot aside him played. Even the second-string defensive line barely played for the Eagles in this one, appearing in just one drive (a three-and-out).
Ultimately, the score doesn’t matter, but if you’re looking at what went wrong, it was Ian Book. The fourth quarterback off the bench was just terrible with only short runs, a few passes (only one of which would even be considered competent) and a lot of standing around staring at wide open targets that he didn’t throw to. The Eagles would be wise to either bring in another QB or let McKee get some extra reps going forward – tough to evaluate anyone else out there with Book when the whole offense becomes watching a single player stand still before he gets pressured into a run for no gain.
There were a lot of moving parts on the offense, but Cleveland was perhaps the player that stood out most. You could argue Eli Ricks, but that was against the third/fourth-team. Greg Ward also did, but Cleveland seemed to have more of a rapport with McKee. Cleveland had five receptions and 68 yards. While much of the talk around camp has been the impressiveness of players like Joseph Ngata, Cleveland was the most sure-handed receiver other than Ward in this match.
There wasn’t really any player on the defense the popped out in this game other than first-round pick Jalen Carter. He was only on the field for a handful of snaps, but quickly recorded a sack against a veteran offensive linewan in incredible fashion.