Preseason Game Preview: Eagles at Ravens

The Philadelphia Eagles look to get their groove back after a heartbreaking Super Bowl loss in their first preseason matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
Kickoff: Saturday, August 12, 2023 @ 7 p.m EST
Where: M&T Bank Stadium, in Baltimore, MD
Game Time Forecast: Mostly sunny with a chance of scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. A high of 88° F.
TV: NFL Network
The Eagles have an overall regular season record of 2-3-1 versus the Ravens.
Currently, the Eagles have a 2 game losing streak against the Ravens.
2019 (preseason): The two teams last met for a preseason bout in 2019, when the Ravens, who broke out for 23 second-quarter points, beat the Eagles, 26-15.
2020 (regular season): The Eagles and Ravens battled it out in a regular season matchup at Lincoln Financial Field, with Carson Wentz at the wheel for the Eagles. Jalen Hurts, a rookie at the time, carried the ball twice for 23 yards. Ravens took this game as well, 30-28.
Neither team will have either of the starting quarterbacks playing in this matchup, but it will give the 90+ players all vying for a regular season spot to prove they belong on the active rosters.
The former Super Bowl LVII contender will shockingly open as the underdog, as the Ravens are the winners of a bold 23 straight exhibition games.
Their newcomers show up and show out. It will likely be the first game action for Eagles first-round picks Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith, third-round picks Tyler Steen and Sydney Brown, and late-round additions Kelee Ringo and Moro Ojomo.
The Eagles shocked the world through the 2022 NFL regular season and playoffs, nearly defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. They unfortunately were defeated by Kansas City, 38-35, but the emergence of the Birds and Jalen Hurts has cemented them as one of the NFL’s top teams and Super Bowl favorites entering 2023.
While we won’t see action from Jalen on Saturday, Marcus Mariota looks to have his first start in green this season. Former Atlanta Falcon played 13 games last season, tossing for 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also ran for 438 yards and four touchdowns.
They can keep the momentum going with their unstoppable preseason record.
Quarterback Tyler Huntley will likely start this game, but newcomers Josh Jonson and Anthony Brown may also see the field for the Ravens.
JK Dobbins is still shaken up from an ACL injury sustained in August 2021 and has yet to fully recover, as he sits on the PUP list since the beginning of training camp unable to practice. Regardless of his health, the running back is also threatening to hold out while he seeks a new deal on better terms.
Despite this, the changes made in their receiver room and on defense could lead to more players higher up on the depth chart getting a look, which could benefit them immensely.
Prediction: While the Ravens appear to be the fan favorites, the Eagles will come out on top 18-14.