Eagles Sign Josh Andrews, Give Up On Davion Taylor, Waive Rambo With Injury

On Sunday, the Eagles made several roster moves as camp continues.

Perhaps the biggest news of all of them comes with the release of Davion Taylor.

Taylor was a third-round pick in the 2020 Draft. He was picked following Jalen Hurts, leaving the Eagles with two day two picks that didn’t play that season.

While Hurts has certainly developed, Taylor has not. He was always a questionable pick after playing “part time” in high school and then just 14 games in college. Unsurprisingly, that lack of a track record didn’t work out.

Taylor appeared in 21 games, but none last season. He saw significant defensive snaps in only six games in 2021 due to injury and even then he was at best a rotational player.

His Eagles career will end with 51 tackles. It is a bit of a surprising move given the lack of depth the team has at the position.

It was just three months ago that the team had added Charleston Rambo via free agency. He had a successful stint in the XFL and was college teammates with Hurts, so he could have been a dark horse for a roster spot.

It looks like he won’t get the chance, however, as he was waived with an injury designation. If he doesn’t find another team beforehand, it’s possible the Eagles could look to add him to their practice squad during the season if needed, but he’ll have the opportunity to sign elsewhere first.

Finally, the Eagles added Josh Andrews on the offensive line as some additional depth.

He’s far from guaranteed a spot, but he offers interior flexibility.

Some fans may recall that Andrews was originally signed by the Eagles in undrafted free agency in 2014. He was with the team until the end of the 2017 season. He’s spent time with the Colts, Jets, Falcons and Saints since then.

Andrews has appeared in 48 games over his career, including 16 in Philadelphia. He did not appear in a game during the 2017 season. He also has nine starts under his belt, including nine just last season for the Saints.

