Eagles Legend: ‘Kelce’ Documentary Dropping on Prime Video

Even if the Philadelphia Eagles weren’t this year’s “Hard Knocks” team, one player will still have the spotlight in a Prime Video documentary.
Amazon and Skydance announced on Monday, August 14 their newest project, Kelce, a documentary focused on the veteran Eagles center, team captain and All-Pro Jason Kelce. Directed by 9.14 Pictures’ Don Argott, the documentary will premiere September 12 – two days ahead of Thursday Night Football.
According to Deadline, the documentary focuses Kelce’s 2022-23 season, beginning with confronting the anxiety-inducing question fans were faced with – will Jason Kelce retire?
It then follows him throughout his incredible season both on and off the field. It highlights the birth of his third daughter, the New Heights podcast debut with brother and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and the Super Bowl appearance that put the Kelce family in the spotlight and storylines throughout the week.
Prime Video described the documentary as an “emotional journey” through this historical past season.
“Jason Kelce has established himself as one of the most compelling and influential characters in sports, both on and off the field,” said Matt Newman, head of Prime Video Original sports content. “We’re privileged to partner with Skydance Sports, 9.14 Pictures, Vera Y Productions, and NFL Films on this project, which welcomes fans into the psyche of one of the greatest centers in the history of the league for what is arguably the wildest and most eventful season of his illustrious career.”