Michael Lorenzen No Hitter: Phillies Newest Acquisition No-Hits the Washington Nationals in Home Debut

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Michael Lorenzen followed up his Phils’ debut in spectacular fashion. The 31-year-old trade deadline acquisition threw the 14th no-hitter in Phillies history on Wednesday night against the Washington Nationals. Lorenzen struck out five in the Phillies first no-hitter since Cole Hamels in 2015.
Lorenzen’s no-hitter came in his second start in Phillies pinstripes and, more importantly, with his family in attendance at Citizens Bank Park.
Lorenzen walked four, struck out five, and threw 124-pitches in his amazing Citizens Bank Park debut. The final out, a routine flyball to center fielder Johan Rojas.