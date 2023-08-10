Phillies

Michael Lorenzen No Hitter: Phillies Newest Acquisition No-Hits the Washington Nationals in Home Debut

Michael Lipinski
Aug 9, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen (22) celebrates with teammates after pitching a no hitter for a victory against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Michael Lorenzen followed up his Phils’ debut in spectacular fashion.  The 31-year-old trade deadline acquisition threw the 14th no-hitter in Phillies history on Wednesday night against the Washington Nationals.  Lorenzen struck out five in the Phillies first no-hitter since Cole Hamels in 2015.

Lorenzen’s no-hitter came in his second start in Phillies pinstripes and, more importantly, with his family in attendance at Citizens Bank Park.  

Lorenzen walked four, struck out five, and threw 124-pitches in his amazing Citizens Bank Park debut.  The final out, a routine flyball to center fielder Johan Rojas. 

Watch the final out of Michael Lorenzen’s No-Hitter:

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
