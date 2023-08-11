Phillies

MLB Top 100 Prospects: Four Philadelphia Phillies Prospects Land on Updated MLB Pipeline Top 100 List

Michael Lipinski
Phillies Top Pitching Prospect Andrew Painter | Photo: MiLB Twitter

MLB Pipeline, the official prospect ranking system of Major League Baseball, has updated their Top 100 prospect rankings to include the first-half-plus of the 2023 season.  Four Philadelphia Phillies prospects were named in the Top 100 including a fresh face to the franchise,  

Here’s where the Phils’ prospects landed on the updated list

 

No. 29 RHP Andrew Painter | 20-years-old | Double-A Reading

It’s no surprise that Painter was the top rated Phillies’ prospect on the list, however his stay on the list could be coming to an end.  Painter, who underwent Tommy John surgery in July, has missed all of the 2023 season and will miss all of the 2024 season while recovering from surgery.  The club is hoping to have Painter back for 2025 Spring Training. 2023 Preseason Ranking: 6

 

No. 49 RHP Mick Abel | 21-years-old | Double-A Reading

The Phillies’ first round pick (15th overall) in the 2020 MLB Draft, Abel has spent the entire 2023 season with Double-A Reading.  Abel has struggled at times for the Fightins posting a 3-4 record with a 4.35 ERA.  2023 Preseason Ranking: 48

No.83 OF Justin Crawford | 19-years-old | Single-A Clearwater

The 2023 season has been a breakout year for 19-year-old Justin Crawford.  The Phils’ first round pick (17th overall) in the 2022 MLB Draft, Crawford has taken the Florida State League by 

storm.  Crawford is slashing .344/.399/.444 with six homers, 60 RBIs, and a whopping 40 stolen bases for the Threshers.  He will likely be a fast riser through the Phillies minor league system. 2023 Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked

No. 97 INF Aidan Miller | 19-years-old | FCL Phillies

Miller has played a whopping seven-games with the Phillies organization.  The Phils’ drafted the 19-year-old earlier in the month with their first pick (27th overall) in the 2023 MLB Draft.  Miller has impressed in his time with the rookie Phillies in Clearwater, slashing .381/.519/.476 so far for the FCL Phils.  Scouts and experts were high on the Phillies selection of Miller and his addition to the Top 100 prospect confirms their takes. 2023 Preseason Ranking: High School, not drafted

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
