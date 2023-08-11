MLB Top 100 Prospects: Four Philadelphia Phillies Prospects Land on Updated MLB Pipeline Top 100 List

MLB Pipeline, the official prospect ranking system of Major League Baseball, has updated their Top 100 prospect rankings to include the first-half-plus of the 2023 season. Four Philadelphia Phillies prospects were named in the Top 100 including a fresh face to the franchise,
Here’s where the Phils’ prospects landed on the updated list.
It’s no surprise that Painter was the top rated Phillies’ prospect on the list, however his stay on the list could be coming to an end. Painter, who underwent Tommy John surgery in July, has missed all of the 2023 season and will miss all of the 2024 season while recovering from surgery. The club is hoping to have Painter back for 2025 Spring Training. 2023 Preseason Ranking: 6
Here’s the #Phillies statement on #AndrewPainter
Oh, boy. #MLB #RingTheBell #MLBPipeline pic.twitter.com/BKaqRtswiK
— Broad St. Baseball – Talkin’ Phillies Baseball (@BaseballBroadSt) July 19, 2023
Here’s the #Phillies statement on #AndrewPainter
Oh, boy. #MLB #RingTheBell #MLBPipeline pic.twitter.com/BKaqRtswiK
— Broad St. Baseball – Talkin’ Phillies Baseball (@BaseballBroadSt) July 19, 2023
The Phillies’ first round pick (15th overall) in the 2020 MLB Draft, Abel has spent the entire 2023 season with Double-A Reading. Abel has struggled at times for the Fightins posting a 3-4 record with a 4.35 ERA. 2023 Preseason Ranking: 48
98 mph 🔥 from @Phillies No. 2 prospect Mick Abel to get Harry Ford in the #FuturesGame pic.twitter.com/RSGS66ww40
— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 8, 2023
98 mph 🔥 from @Phillies No. 2 prospect Mick Abel to get Harry Ford in the #FuturesGame pic.twitter.com/RSGS66ww40
— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 8, 2023
The 2023 season has been a breakout year for 19-year-old Justin Crawford. The Phils’ first round pick (17th overall) in the 2022 MLB Draft, Crawford has taken the Florida State League by
storm. Crawford is slashing .344/.399/.444 with six homers, 60 RBIs, and a whopping 40 stolen bases for the Threshers. He will likely be a fast riser through the Phillies minor league system. 2023 Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked
No. 3 @Phillies prospect Justin Crawford went 2-for-4 with a home run and 3 RBI in last night’s @Threshers win over Tampa! pic.twitter.com/XNWYtqPH8v
— Phillies Player Development (@PhilsPlayerDev) August 10, 2023
No. 3 @Phillies prospect Justin Crawford went 2-for-4 with a home run and 3 RBI in last night’s @Threshers win over Tampa! pic.twitter.com/XNWYtqPH8v
— Phillies Player Development (@PhilsPlayerDev) August 10, 2023
Miller has played a whopping seven-games with the Phillies organization. The Phils’ drafted the 19-year-old earlier in the month with their first pick (27th overall) in the 2023 MLB Draft. Miller has impressed in his time with the rookie Phillies in Clearwater, slashing .381/.519/.476 so far for the FCL Phils. Scouts and experts were high on the Phillies selection of Miller and his addition to the Top 100 prospect confirms their takes. 2023 Preseason Ranking: High School, not drafted
Phillies first rounder Aidan Miller sends a hanger back through the box at 102 mph … He’s 2 for 2 today so far for the FCL Phillies
I’ll have more updates and highlights after work pic.twitter.com/iCfd8OZb8M
— Mitch Rupert (@Mitch_Rupert) August 3, 2023
Phillies first rounder Aidan Miller sends a hanger back through the box at 102 mph … He’s 2 for 2 today so far for the FCL Phillies
I’ll have more updates and highlights after work pic.twitter.com/iCfd8OZb8M
— Mitch Rupert (@Mitch_Rupert) August 3, 2023