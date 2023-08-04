MLB Trade Deadline Grades: Final Grades on the Phillies 2023 Trade Deadline

The 2023 MLB trade deadline came and went without Philadelphia Phillies’ president of baseball ops Dave Dombrowski making a massive deal. A self-professed wheeler and dealer, Dombrowski went with a rather subdued approach in 2023 by adding starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and light hitting infielder Rodolfo Castro. But that’s not to say his moves or lack thereof, were not in the best interest of the organization.
The onus has been placed squarely on the backs of the big money players the Phillies have on the roster like the underachieving Trea Turner. Short of adding Shohei Ohtani (keep dreamin’), the Phillies HAD to bank on what’s currently on the roster. While it’s not the popular approach, it’s the correct approach for the 2023 Philadelphia Phillies.
With that being said, here’s how the Sports Talk Philly staff and national experts grade the 2023 Phillies trade deadline moves.