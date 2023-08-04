Olivier Mbaizo sends Philadelphia Union to Round of 16 on Penalty Kicks

Chester, PA: The knockout round of the Leagues Cup got started this week and your Philadelphia Union are taking part in it. They went to battle with DC United on Thursday night from Subaru Park in Chester, PA.
Union Lineup:
Lineup is locked for @LeaguesCup Round of 32 🔒
📝👉 https://t.co/l5egEVMqGV#StartingXI | #PHIvDC | #DOOP | #LeaguesCup2023 pic.twitter.com/2x1e47dh4f
— Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) August 3, 2023
How the game went:
In the first half, the Union would look sloppy and not make the passes that they normally do. Andre Blake would make huge saves to keep the game scoreless. The referee in the game was god-awful and they were letting a lot more things go.
The game would be scoreless at halftime
During the 2nd half, would it be the same as the first half?
The answer was no: more physical play and just sloppy play by both teams. It would go the full 90 minutes & the game would be decided by Penalty Kicks.
The Penalty Kicks would head to Round 6 and the Union would win the game thanks to Olivier Mbaizo.
WE ADVANCE AFTER PENALTIES ⚡️🙌#DOOP | #PHIvDC (5)0 – 0(4) | #LeaguesCup2023 pic.twitter.com/beFdUV0hN3
— Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) August 4, 2023
Postgame:
Union Coach Jim Curtin:
What is next:
With the win, the Union will move on to the Round 16 and battle the New York Red Bulls on Monday, August 7 from Subaru Park.
So the Philadelphia Union will take on New York Red Bulls on Monday August 7 in the Round of 16 in Leagues Cup from Subaru Park#DOOP #LeaguesCup #PHIvDC pic.twitter.com/grl442F7gk
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) August 4, 2023
Overall, this was not one of the Union’s better performances and, with being off for 8 days, it did show in the first half. There needs to be major changes if the Union want to take down the Red Bulls in the Round of 16 on Monday Night.