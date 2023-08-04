Union

Olivier Mbaizo sends Philadelphia Union to Round of 16 on Penalty Kicks

David Malandra Jr
Twitter

Chester, PA: The knockout round of the Leagues Cup got started this week and your Philadelphia Union are taking part in it. They went to battle with DC United on Thursday night from Subaru Park in Chester, PA.

Union Lineup:

How the game went:

In the first half, the Union would look sloppy and not make the passes that they normally do. Andre Blake would make huge saves to keep the game scoreless.  The referee in the game was god-awful and they were letting a lot more things go.

The game would be scoreless at halftime

During the 2nd half, would it be the same as the first half?

The answer was no: more physical play and just sloppy play by both teams. It would go the full 90 minutes & the game would be decided by Penalty Kicks.

The Penalty Kicks would head to Round 6 and the Union would win the game thanks to Olivier Mbaizo.

Postgame:

Union Coach Jim Curtin:

What is next:

With the win, the Union will move on to the Round 16 and battle the New York Red Bulls on Monday, August 7 from Subaru Park.

 

Overall, this was not one of the Union’s better performances and, with being off for 8 days, it did show in the first half. There needs to be major changes if the Union want to take down the Red Bulls in the Round of 16 on Monday Night.

Topics  
Union Writer: David Malandra Jr
Twitter

David Malandra Jr

A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

Twitter
A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

Related To Union

Union

Daniel Gazdag Registers Hat Trick as Union takes down Queretaro in Leagues Cup

Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Jul 26 2023
Union
Union lay the smackdown to Inter Miami CF
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Jun 24 2023
Union
Philadelphia Union ready for battle with Inter Miami
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Jun 24 2023
Writer: David Malandra Jr
José Martínez scores Game Tying Goal in Draw against Orlando City
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Jun 21 2023
Writer: David Malandra Jr
Philadelphia Union Coach Jim Curtin not interviewed for USMNT Job
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Jun 19 2023
Writer: David Malandra Jr
Union keeps things rolling at home with Victory over Charlotte
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Jun 1 2023
Union
Philadelphia Union ready to battle DC United
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  May 17 2023