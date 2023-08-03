Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 2024 Odds: Are the Birds’ the NFC Favorite going into ’23-24?

Rejoice football fans, the 2023-24 National Football League season is upon us!
The 2023-24 NFL season kicks off on Thursday night with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game from Canton, OH. The Eagles’ will begin their Super Bowl revenge tour on Saturday, August 12 when they travel to M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore to take on the Ravens. And to no surprise, Vegas and everyone in the football world likes the Birds’ chances this year. Well, that is almost everyone.
WWE Champion Roman Reigns says the #Eagles are the 3rd-best team in the #NFL and has the Chiefs and 49ers ahead of them#FlyEaglesFly
📺 @espn & @FirstTake pic.twitter.com/4vR26zzDrx
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) August 1, 2023
WWE Champion Roman Reigns says the #Eagles are the 3rd-best team in the #NFL and has the Chiefs and 49ers ahead of them#FlyEaglesFly
📺 @espn & @FirstTake pic.twitter.com/4vR26zzDrx
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) August 1, 2023
Here’s to hoping that Cody Rhodes “finishes the story” at WrestleMania XL in Lincoln Financial Field next April!
via GIPHY
Back to the Birds, they are the favorite (-110) to win the NFC East according to BetMGM. BetMGM also has them listed as the odds-on favorite to repeat as the NFC representative in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.
Here’s a look at the latest odds from BetMGM.