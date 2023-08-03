Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 2024 Odds: Are the Birds’ the NFC Favorite going into ’23-24?

Michael Lipinski
Rejoice football fans, the 2023-24 National Football League season is upon us!  

The 2023-24 NFL season kicks off on Thursday night with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game from Canton, OH.  The Eagles’ will begin their Super Bowl revenge tour on Saturday, August 12 when they travel to M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore to take on the Ravens.  And to no surprise, Vegas and everyone in the football world likes the Birds’ chances this year.  Well, that is almost everyone.

Here’s to hoping that Cody Rhodes “finishes the story” at WrestleMania XL in Lincoln Financial Field next April!

Back to the Birds, they are the favorite (-110) to win the NFC East according to BetMGM.  BetMGM also has them listed as the odds-on favorite to repeat as the NFC representative in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.  

Here’s a look at the latest odds from BetMGM.

Eagles’ Super Bowl Odds

Outright Winner Odds Play
Eagles Odds to Win the Super Bowl Outright +800 BetMGM logo
Eagles Odds to Win the NFC Outright +260 BetMGM logo
Eagles Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
