Flyers News: Fedotov Contract Valid, Questions Remain

The latest conflict with goalie Ivan Fedotov was pending a decision from the IIHF. The Flyers had tolled Fedotov’s one-year, entry-level contract from the 2022-23 season to the 2023-24 season. In the weeks that followed, Fedotov also signed a two-year deal with CSKA Moscow. A ruling was needed to determine which contract was valid.
That clarity came from the IIHF on Monday. The Flyers contract with Fedotov was determined to be valid, allowing for Fedotov to be able to report to Philadelphia and join the Flyers organization.
However, that remains far from a certainty.
CSKA Moscow released a response to the IIHF’s decision, which included sanctions against both Fedotov and CSKA Moscow.
“Hockey club CSKA certainly does not agree with the announced decision and considers it biased,” the statement said. “The Club reserves the right to apply in accordance with the established procedure for the protection of its interests and the interests of the Russian player to the authorized authorities.
“As for CSKA goalkeeper Ivan Fedotov, he is at the training camp of the main team in the city of Minsk and is preparing for the opening game of Fonbet of the Continental Hockey League Championship of the 2023-2024 season against Ak Bars Kazan.
“The leadership of the CSKA hockey club has no doubts that Ivan will take part in the upcoming season.”
The sanctions issued by the IIHF on Fedotov included a four-month suspension on playing official national (KHL) games and international games under the IIHF. CSKA Moscow will also face a one-year ban on international transfers.
Fedotov, 26, was set to join the Flyers last season after signing the entry-level deal. However, he was prevented from playing hockey over the 2022-23 season due to required service in the Russian military.
Ultimately, the IIHF decision leaves more questions than answers. While the Flyers contract was deemed valid, there is still no certainty that Fedotov even makes it to North America. Even if he were to eventually join the Flyers, there are now five goaltenders under NHL contract on the roster, creating a crowded picture in the crease.