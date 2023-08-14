Flyers

Flyers News: Fedotov Contract Valid, Questions Remain

Kevin Durso
Twitter
Team ROC goalkeeper Ivan Fedotov (28) makes a save in front of Team Finland forward Harri Pesonen (82) and Team ROC defender Alexander Nikishin (57) in the third period during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at National Indoor Stadium. George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

The latest conflict with goalie Ivan Fedotov was pending a decision from the IIHF. The Flyers had tolled Fedotov’s one-year, entry-level contract from the 2022-23 season to the 2023-24 season. In the weeks that followed, Fedotov also signed a two-year deal with CSKA Moscow. A ruling was needed to determine which contract was valid.

That clarity came from the IIHF on Monday. The Flyers contract with Fedotov was determined to be valid, allowing for Fedotov to be able to report to Philadelphia and join the Flyers organization.

However, that remains far from a certainty. 

CKSA Moscow’s Response

CSKA Moscow released a response to the IIHF’s decision, which included sanctions against both Fedotov and CSKA Moscow. 

“Hockey club CSKA certainly does not agree with the announced decision and considers it biased,” the statement said. “The Club reserves the right to apply in accordance with the established procedure for the protection of its interests and the interests of the Russian player to the authorized authorities.

“As for CSKA goalkeeper Ivan Fedotov, he is at the training camp of the main team in the city of Minsk and is preparing for the opening game of Fonbet of the Continental Hockey League Championship of the 2023-2024 season against Ak Bars Kazan. 

“The leadership of the CSKA hockey club has no doubts that Ivan will take part in the upcoming season.”

What Happens Next?

The sanctions issued by the IIHF on Fedotov included a four-month suspension on playing official national (KHL) games and international games under the IIHF. CSKA Moscow will also face a one-year ban on international transfers.

Fedotov, 26, was set to join the Flyers last season after signing the entry-level deal. However, he was prevented from playing hockey over the 2022-23 season due to required service in the Russian military

Ultimately, the IIHF decision leaves more questions than answers. While the Flyers contract was deemed valid, there is still no certainty that Fedotov even makes it to North America. Even if he were to eventually join the Flyers, there are now five goaltenders under NHL contract on the roster, creating a crowded picture in the crease.

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #188 – Emptying The Tank

Author image Kevin Durso  •  17h
Flyers
Michigan goaltender Erik Portillo makes a save against Denver forward Massimo Rizzo during overtime of U-M's 3-2 loss in the Frozen Four semifinal at the TD Garden in Boston on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Flyers News: Trade with Carolina Happens After All
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Aug 9 2023
Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson (33) guards his net against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Flyers News: Ersson Signs 2-Year Extension
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Aug 5 2023
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #187 – Pieces On The Board
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jul 31 2023
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #186 – Bridges and Buyouts
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jul 17 2023
Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo (77) against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Flyers News: DeAngelo on Waivers for Buyout
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jul 14 2023
Flyers
Boston Bruins forward Garnet Hathaway (21) warms up before a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center.
Flyers: Hathaway Embraces Leadership Role
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jul 12 2023