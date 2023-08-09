Flyers News: Trade with Carolina Happens After All

Nearing the end of June, the Flyers appeared to have a trade in place with the Carolina Hurricanes involving Tony DeAngelo. Because DeAngelo had been dealt to the Flyers less than one year prior, the league rejected the trade, forcing both teams to remain in a holding pattern until the anniversary of that initial trade on July 8.
By that time, the deal slowly fell through, with the Flyers ultimately buying out DeAngelo. One month after the potential trade could have been finalized, it turns out the Flyers have a deal with the Hurricanes after all, and it involves the same player who was rumored to be coming back to Philadelphia.
The Flyers acquired the rights to forward Massimo Rizzo and a 2025 fifth-round pick from the Hurricanes in exchange for the rights to forward David Kase, the team announced on Wednesday.
Rizzo, 22, spent the 2022-23 season playing for the University of Denver. He scored 17 goals and had 46 points in 38 games in his sophomore season.
Kase, 26, was a fifth-round pick of the Flyers in 2015. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 11, 2019, scoring one goal in six games in the 2019-20 season. He also played one NHL game in the 2020-21 season. Kase had spent the last two seasons playing in Czechia.