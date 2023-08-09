Flyers

Flyers News: Trade with Carolina Happens After All

Kevin Durso
Twitter
Michigan goaltender Erik Portillo makes a save against Denver forward Massimo Rizzo during overtime of U-M's 3-2 loss in the Frozen Four semifinal at the TD Garden in Boston on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nearing the end of June, the Flyers appeared to have a trade in place with the Carolina Hurricanes involving Tony DeAngelo. Because DeAngelo had been dealt to the Flyers less than one year prior, the league rejected the trade, forcing both teams to remain in a holding pattern until the anniversary of that initial trade on July 8.

By that time, the deal slowly fell through, with the Flyers ultimately buying out DeAngelo. One month after the potential trade could have been finalized, it turns out the Flyers have a deal with the Hurricanes after all, and it involves the same player who was rumored to be coming back to Philadelphia.

The Flyers acquired the rights to forward Massimo Rizzo and a 2025 fifth-round pick from the Hurricanes in exchange for the rights to forward David Kase, the team announced on Wednesday.

Rizzo, 22, spent the 2022-23 season playing for the University of Denver. He scored 17 goals and had 46 points in 38 games in his sophomore season. 

Kase, 26, was a fifth-round pick of the Flyers in 2015. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 11, 2019, scoring one goal in six games in the 2019-20 season. He also played one NHL game in the 2020-21 season. Kase had spent the last two seasons playing in Czechia.

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson (33) guards his net against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Flyers News: Ersson Signs 2-Year Extension

Author image Kevin Durso  •  Aug 5 2023
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #187 – Pieces On The Board
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jul 31 2023
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #186 – Bridges and Buyouts
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jul 17 2023
Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo (77) against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Flyers News: DeAngelo on Waivers for Buyout
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jul 14 2023
Flyers
Boston Bruins forward Garnet Hathaway (21) warms up before a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center.
Flyers: Hathaway Embraces Leadership Role
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jul 12 2023
Flyers
A view of the center ice logo of the Philadelphia Flyers during an NHL game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on November 2, 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Flyers Notes: Kolosov’s ELC, Fedotov’s KHL Deal
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jul 11 2023
Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers forward Noah Cates (49) skates prior to the start of a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.
Flyers: Bridge Deals Part of NHL’s Cap Reality
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jul 11 2023