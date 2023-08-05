Flyers News: Ersson Signs 2-Year Extension

Flyers

Most of the offseason activity is in the books in the NHL, but the Flyers used the early days of August to get ahead of some business for next offseason.

On Saturday morning, they announced that goalie Sam Ersson has signed a two-year contract extension with the Flyers worth $2.9 million with a $1.45 million AAV.

Ersson, 23, made his NHL debut last season on Dec. 23. He won six of his first seven starts and posted a 6-3-0 record with a 3.07 GAA in 12 NHL games. In the AHL, Ersson had a 24-17-1 record with a 2.84 GAA in 42 games.

Ersson was a fifth-round pick at 143rd overall by the Flyers in the 2018 NHL Draft. His entry-level contract has one year remaining on it. The new extension will run through the 2025-26 season. 

Ersson was one of 10 players who will be restricted free agents after next season. The Flyers also have nine pending unrestricted free agents after next season. In addition, Morgan Frost remains the lone RFA without a new contract for the 2023-24 season.

