Phillies Betting Odds: Here’s a Look at the Philadelphia Phillies Postseason Odds after the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline

Michael Lipinski
The 2023 Major League Baseball trade deadline has come to pass, and the Philadelphia Phillies made it clear, they’re banking on their stars for another MLB postseason run.  Yes, the Phils’ added starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen to aid a beleaguered starting rotation, but the onus falls on the players already wearing Phillies red. It was evident the message was received by the clubhouse as could be seen in the Fightins’ 3-1 comeback victory on Tuesday in Miami.  

As of Wednesday, August 2, the Phillies own the second National League wild card position with a 0.5 game lead on the Milwaukee Brewers.  The Fightins’ have a 1.5 game lead for postseason contention as a whole with leads over the Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins.  If the MLB season were to end today, the Phillies would be headed to San Francisco for a three-game series with Gabe Kapler and the San Francisco Giants in the National League Wild Card Series.  

Here’s a look at what the experts are saying on the Philadelphia Phillies postseason odds with 55-games to go. 

Current Philadelphia Phillies Playoff Percentage Odds

Current percentage odds for the Philadelphia Phillies to make the 2023 MLB Postseason

Current percentage odds for the Philadelphia Phillies to win the 2023 World Series

    • Fan Graphs: 4.3%
    • Baseball Reference: 3.3%
    • Power Rankings Guru: 2.9%

Current Philadelphia Phillies Betting Odds from BetMGM

Futures Bet Odds Play
Phillies to Win the World Series +2000 BetMGM logo
Phillies to Win the National League +1000 BetMGM logo

 

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
