Phillies Farm Report: Top Prospect Griff McGarry Named Eastern League Pitcher of The Month, Promoted To AAA Lehigh Valley

The MLB trade deadline was just a few days ago and Dave Dombrowski said the Phillies had quite a bit of interest in their young guys.
Of course, the primary headliner of that comment was rookie Johan Rojas. He’s already with the team and has proved very productive in his time.
Also mentioned, however, were Mick Abel and Griff McGarry. They are the hurlers that round out the top three pitching prospects for the team alongside the injured Andrew Painter.
Dombrowski said the team never really engaged much on these inquiries. It shows they have faith in the potential of those players and is a stark difference from how Dombrowski has usually handled organizations with his reputation for burning through all of a team’s prospects.
One of those pitchers just got another piece of hardware to put in their display case as Griff McGarry was named pitcher of the month for the Eastern League.
McGarry, 24, has spent this season in AA and missed the start of the season with an injury.
He’s got the stuff but has struggled with control since his college days – that’s what saw him drop to the fifth round where the Phillies drafted him in 2021.
Through 14 starts at AA, McGarry has posted a 3.23 ERA and opposing hitters are batting just .165 against him. He has 76 strikeouts compared to 36 walks in 55.2 innings.
It’s enough that reports indicate he will be moved up to AAA Lehigh Valley on Friday night.
In his four starts in July that earned him the award, McGarry posted a 2.01 ERA with 32 strikeouts and 12 walks in 22.1 innings (four starts). Opposing hitters hit just .135 against him.