Phillies Injuiry News: Brandon Marsh Placed on IL After Collision with Centerfield Fence

The Phillies placed OF Brandon Marsh on the 10-day IL with a left knee contusion. To fill his spot on the 26-man roster, the club selected the contract of INF/OF Weston Wilson (#37) from Lehigh Valley (AAA). Wilson’s first appearance will be his major league debut.
Marsh was injured in the fifth inning of Saturday’s 9-6 Phillies win when he collided with the centerfield wall while trying to make an Aaron Rowand-esque catch. The Phils’ wild haired outfielder was unable to put pressure on his leg and was helped off the field by team staff.
The Phils’ are lucky, it appears as though Marsh has dodged any major damage to his knee. He is expected to be out of the lineup for two-to-three weeks. Marsh had been on fire the past month or so, slashing .328/.451/.517 with one homer, 10 RBIs, four doubles, a triple, and a .968 OPS.
Wilson has been crushing the ball for Triple-A Lehigh Valley in 2023 slashing .260/.361/.524 with 25 homers and 64 RBIs for the ‘Pigs. Wilson handled himself well for the Phillies during 2023 Grapefruit League play. In 20 Spring Training games, Wilson’s line was .289/.400/.526 with two homers, nine RBIs, three doubles, and two stolen bases. He will be available for the Phillies when they begin a four-game series against Washington on Monday.