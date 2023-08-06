Phillies

Phillies Injuiry News: Brandon Marsh Placed on IL After Collision with Centerfield Fence

Michael Lipinski
Aug 5, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) hands his scouting card to center fielder Johan Rojas (18) as he leaves the game with an injury during the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies will be down a key piece of the lineup for the next three-weeks. Outfielder Brandon Marsh has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a knee contusion, the team announced before Sunday’s series finale against Kansas City. The team selected the contract of 28-year-old Triple-A Lehigh Valley infielder/outfielder Weston Wilson to take Marsh’s place on the roster. 

Marsh was injured in the fifth inning of Saturday’s – Phillies win when he collided with the centerfield wall while trying to make an Aaron Rowand-esque catch. The Phils’ wild haired outfielder was unable to put pressure on his leg and was helped off the field by team staff.

The Phils’ are lucky, it appears as though Marsh has dodged any major damage to his knee.  He is expected to be out of the lineup for two-to-three weeks.  Marsh had been on fire the past month or so, slashing .328/.451/.517 with one homer, 10 RBIs, four doubles, a triple, and a .968 OPS.

Brandon Marsh Stats

Standard Batting
Year Tm G PA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS OPS+ TB GDP HBP SH SF IBB
2021 LAA 70 260 236 27 60 12 3 2 19 6 1 20 91 .254 .317 .356 .673 83 84 3 2 1 1 0
2022 TOT 134 461 424 49 104 18 4 11 52 10 4 28 158 .245 .295 .384 .679 91 163 4 3 3 3 1
2022 LAA 93 323 292 34 66 9 2 8 37 8 2 22 117 .226 .284 .353 .637 79 103 2 3 3 3 1
2022 PHI 41 138 132 15 38 9 2 3 15 2 2 6 41 .288 .319 .455 .773 117 60 2 0 0 0 0
2023 PHI 101 361 313 41 89 20 6 8 44 6 2 41 109 .284 .369 .463 .833 127 145 4 3 1 3 2
3 Yr 3 Yr 305 1082 973 117 253 50 13 21 115 22 7 89 358 .260 .325 .403 .728 101 392 11 8 5 7 3
162 162 162 575 517 62 134 27 7 11 61 12 4 47 190 .260 .325 .403 .728 101 208 6 4 3 4 2
LAA LAA 163 583 528 61 126 21 5 10 56 14 3 42 208 .239 .299 .354 .653 81 187 5 5 4 4 1
PHI PHI 142 499 445 56 127 29 8 11 59 8 4 47 150 .285 .355 .461 .816 124 205 6 3 1 3 2
NL ( NL ( 142 499 445 56 127 29 8 11 59 8 4 47 150 .285 .355 .461 .816 124 205 6 3 1 3 2
AL ( AL ( 163 583 528 61 126 21 5 10 56 14 3 42 208 .239 .299 .354 .653 81 187 5 5 4 4 1

Wilson has been crushing the ball for Triple-A Lehigh Valley in 2023 slashing .260/.361/.524 with 25 homers and 64 RBIs for the ‘Pigs. Wilson handled himself well for the Phillies during 2023 Grapefruit League play.  In 20 Spring Training games, Wilson’s line was .289/.400/.526 with two homers, nine RBIs, three doubles, and two stolen bases. He will be available for the Phillies when they begin a four-game series against Washington on Monday.

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
