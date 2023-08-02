Phillies

Phillies Pitching Rotation: Michael Lorenzen Set for Thursday Start, 6-Man Rotation Looming

Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

 

Newly acquired Philadelphia Phillies’ starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen will get to work quickly.  The 2023 All-Star is set to make his Phillies debut in the series finale against the Miami Marlins on Thursday afternoon in South Florida, according to manager Rob Thomson.  The 31-year-old was acquired ahead of the 2023 Major League Baseball trade deadline on Tuesday in exchange for No.5 prospect Hao-Yu Lee.  The addition of Lorenzen will allow the Phillies to implement a six-man rotation for the foreseeable future, their next off day isn’t until August 14.  Lorenzen will also allow flexibility if the Phillies make the postseason where he can be used as a starter or reliever.

Lorenzen joins the Phillies after one heck of start to the 2023 season and an incredible July.  Detroit’s lone 2023 All-Star representative, Lorenzen posted a 1.14 ERA in the month of July, second best in baseball behind San Diego’s Blake Snell. For the season, Lorenzen is 5-7 with a 3.58 ERA, 83 Ks, a 1.10 WHIP, and an opponent’s batting average of .233 in 105.2 innings pitched.  Lorenzen’s innings pitched count is the second highest in his Major League career and he will likely (hopefully) eclipse his career high of 113.1 innings pitched over his next two starts.

Phillies’ president of baseball ops Dave Dombrowski spoke about the team’s desire to add Lorenzen and added the 31-year-old was on their radar for some time.  The team considered adding Lorenzen prior to the 2023 regular season however they couldn’t guarantee him a starting spot in the rotation, according to Dombrowski.  Lorenzen will be reunited with former Los Angeles Angels teammate Brandon Marsh.  The pair played together for part of the 2022 season before Marsh was dealt to the Phillies at the trade deadline.  Marsh believes Lorenzen will fit nicely with the current group of Phillies.

Michael Lorenzen Stats

Season Team LG W L ERA G GS CG SHO HLD SV SVO IP H R ER HR NP HB BB IBB SO AVG WHIP GO/AO
2015 CIN NL 4 9 5.40 27 21 0 0 1 0 0 113.1 131 70 68 18 1997 6 57 6 83 .292 1.66 1.03
2016 CIN NL 2 1 2.88 35 0 0 0 10 0 2 50.0 41 16 16 5 755 6 13 0 48 .224 1.08 3.27
2017 CIN NL 8 4 4.45 70 0 0 0 18 2 8 83.0 78 43 41 9 1366 4 34 5 80 .244 1.35 1.66
2018 CIN NL 4 2 3.11 45 3 0 0 8 1 2 81.0 78 32 28 6 1292 3 34 2 54 .258 1.38 1.43
2019 CIN NL 1 4 2.92 73 0 0 0 21 7 11 83.1 68 29 27 9 1335 2 28 1 85 .221 1.15 1.11
2020 CIN NL 3 1 4.28 18 2 0 0 2 0 1 33.2 30 17 16 3 608 1 17 1 35 .236 1.40 1.21
2021 CIN NL 1 2 5.59 27 0 0 0 11 4 4 29.0 26 18 18 2 481 1 14 0 21 .241 1.38 0.97
2022 LAA AL 8 6 4.24 18 18 0 0 0 0 0 97.2 81 48 46 11 1654 4 44 0 85 .224 1.28 1.37
2023 DET AL 5 7 3.58 18 18 0 0 0 0 0 105.2 89 44 42 11 1593 2 27 0 83 .233 1.10 0.86
MLB Career 36 36 4.02 331 62 0 0 71 14 28 676.2 622 317 302 74 11081 29 268 15 574 .245 1.32 1.25

Michael Lorenzen Highlights

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Watch: Newest Phillies Pitcher Michael Lorenzen Talks Joining the Club

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  28s
Phillies
Watch: Scott Kingery’s Grand Slam Powers IronPigs to Win
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  19min
Phillies
Phillies Trade Rumors: Bailey Falter Traded to Pittsburgh for Rodolfo Castro
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  5h
Phillies
Phillies Trade Rumors: Phillies Acquire Tigers’ Michael Lorenzen
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  8h
Phillies
2023 MLB Trade Deadline: Standing Pat At Trade Deadline May Be Wisest Move For Phillies
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jul 31 2023
Phillies
Phillies Lineup Tonight: Trea Turner Drops in the Lineup vs. Pirates’ Quinn Priester
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 29 2023
Phillies
MLB Trade Deadline: History Says the Philadelphia Phillies Biggest Trades (of the last 20-years) Happen on July 29
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 29 2023