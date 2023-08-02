Phillies Pitching Rotation: Michael Lorenzen Set for Thursday Start, 6-Man Rotation Looming

Newly acquired Philadelphia Phillies’ starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen will get to work quickly. The 2023 All-Star is set to make his Phillies debut in the series finale against the Miami Marlins on Thursday afternoon in South Florida, according to manager Rob Thomson. The 31-year-old was acquired ahead of the 2023 Major League Baseball trade deadline on Tuesday in exchange for No.5 prospect Hao-Yu Lee. The addition of Lorenzen will allow the Phillies to implement a six-man rotation for the foreseeable future, their next off day isn’t until August 14. Lorenzen will also allow flexibility if the Phillies make the postseason where he can be used as a starter or reliever.
Lorenzen joins the Phillies after one heck of start to the 2023 season and an incredible July. Detroit’s lone 2023 All-Star representative, Lorenzen posted a 1.14 ERA in the month of July, second best in baseball behind San Diego’s Blake Snell. For the season, Lorenzen is 5-7 with a 3.58 ERA, 83 Ks, a 1.10 WHIP, and an opponent’s batting average of .233 in 105.2 innings pitched. Lorenzen’s innings pitched count is the second highest in his Major League career and he will likely (hopefully) eclipse his career high of 113.1 innings pitched over his next two starts.
Phillies’ president of baseball ops Dave Dombrowski spoke about the team’s desire to add Lorenzen and added the 31-year-old was on their radar for some time. The team considered adding Lorenzen prior to the 2023 regular season however they couldn’t guarantee him a starting spot in the rotation, according to Dombrowski. Lorenzen will be reunited with former Los Angeles Angels teammate Brandon Marsh. The pair played together for part of the 2022 season before Marsh was dealt to the Phillies at the trade deadline. Marsh believes Lorenzen will fit nicely with the current group of Phillies.
Brandon Marsh, who played with Michael Lorenzen in 2022 with the Angels, says he is a “great pitcher, an incredible teammate, and has big biceps.”
“He’s gonna be a great fit here. I’m super excited to see him again and give him a hug. I hope he picks me up. He’s strong.”
— Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) August 1, 2023
