Phillies Trade Rumors: Bailey Falter Traded to Pittsburgh for Rodolfo Castro

In a move made right before the 6:00 PM Major League Baseball trade deadline, the Philadelphia Phillies have dealt left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter to Pittsburgh in exchange for utility infielder Rodolfo Castro. Baseball scribe Jayson Stark was the first to report the trade.
Biggest Pirates-Phillies trade since Antonio Bastardo for Joely Rodriguez? https://t.co/7MicalDX12
— Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) August 1, 2023
Castro, 24, is slashing .228/.299/.396 with six homers, 22 RBIs, and a .695 OPS in 78-games with the Pittsburgh Pirates this season. He has logged time at second base, shortstop, third base, and designated hitter this season for the Buccos. He was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis earlier this month.
So…yeah. Castro will likely be a utilityman for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.