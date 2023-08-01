Phillies

Phillies Trade Rumors: Bailey Falter Traded to Pittsburgh for Rodolfo Castro

Michael Lipinski
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

 

In a move made right before the 6:00 PM Major League Baseball trade deadline, the Philadelphia Phillies have dealt left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter to Pittsburgh in exchange for utility infielder Rodolfo Castro.  Baseball scribe Jayson Stark was the first to report the trade.

Castro, 24, is slashing .228/.299/.396 with six homers, 22 RBIs, and a .695 OPS in 78-games with the Pittsburgh Pirates this season.  He has logged time at second base, shortstop, third base, and designated hitter this season for the Buccos.  He was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis earlier this month.

So…yeah.  Castro will likely be a utilityman for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Rodolfo Castro Stats

Standard Batting
Year Age Tm G PA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS OPS+ TB GDP HBP SH SF IBB Pos Awards
2021 22 PIT 31 93 86 9 17 2 0 5 8 0 0 6 27 .198 .258 .395 .653 74 34 4 1 0 0 0 4/H5
2022 23 PIT 71 278 253 25 59 8 4 11 27 5 3 22 74 .233 .299 .427 .725 102 108 6 2 0 1 0 456/DH
2023 24 PIT 78 224 197 19 45 7 0 6 22 1 4 21 62 .228 .317 .355 .672 83 70 4 5 0 1 1 46H/5D
3 Yr 3 Yr 3 Yr 180 595 536 53 121 17 4 22 57 6 7 49 163 .226 .299 .396 .695 91 212 14 8 0 2 1
162 162 162 162 536 482 48 109 15 4 20 51 5 6 44 147 .226 .299 .396 .695 91 191 13 7 0 2 1
Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
