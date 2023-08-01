Phillies Trade Rumors: Phillies Acquire Tigers’ Michael Lorenzen

We’ve got Phillies trade news! According to multiple reports, the Phillies and Detroit Tigers have completed a deal to send starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen to South Philadelphia. As tweeted (X’d?) by Morosi, Phils’ infield prospect Hao-Yu Lee will to be part of the deal. Lee is ranked N0.5 in the Phillies system according to MLB Pipeline.
The Phillies are acquiring Michael Lorenzen from the Tigers, per source. @JeffPassan and @jonmorosi were on it.
— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 1, 2023
Lorenzen, 31, is 5-7 with a 3.58 ERA in 18-starts this season for Detroit. In his 9-year Major League career, Lorenzen is 36-36 with a 4.07 career ERA and 1.315 WHIP. Lorenzen is a rental, he will become a free agent at the end of the 2023 MLB season.
The deal is pending physicals and confirmation from both clubs.