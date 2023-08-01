Phillies

Phillies Trade Rumors: Phillies Acquire Tigers’ Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

 

We’ve got Phillies trade news! According to multiple reports, the Phillies and Detroit Tigers have completed a deal to send starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen to South Philadelphia.  As tweeted (X’d?) by Morosi, Phils’ infield prospect Hao-Yu Lee will to be part of the deal.  Lee is ranked N0.5 in the Phillies system according to MLB Pipeline.

Lorenzen, 31, is 5-7 with a 3.58 ERA in 18-starts this season for Detroit.  In his 9-year Major League career, Lorenzen is 36-36 with a 4.07 career ERA and 1.315 WHIP.  Lorenzen is a rental, he will become a free agent at the end of the 2023 MLB season.

The deal is pending physicals and confirmation from both clubs.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Phillies Trade Rumors: Bailey Falter Traded to Pittsburgh for Rodolfo Castro

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  9min
Phillies
2023 MLB Trade Deadline: Standing Pat At Trade Deadline May Be Wisest Move For Phillies
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jul 31 2023
Phillies
Phillies Lineup Tonight: Trea Turner Drops in the Lineup vs. Pirates’ Quinn Priester
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 29 2023
Phillies
MLB Trade Deadline: History Says the Philadelphia Phillies Biggest Trades (of the last 20-years) Happen on July 29
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 29 2023
Phillies
Phillies Roster News: Rule 5 Draft Pick Noah Song Designated for Assignment
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 29 2023
Phillies
Watch: Philadelphia Phillies SS Trea Turner Makes an Incredible Sliding Play
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 28 2023
Phillies
Phillies Trade Rumors: A Running Thread of Phillies Trade Rumors Ahead of the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  2h