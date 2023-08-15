Phillies vs. Blue Jays: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More!

After a disappointing series loss to the Minnesota Twins, the Philadelphia Phillies (65-54) travel to the great country of Canada on Tuesday to begin a quick two-game series against the American League’s Toronto Blue Jays (66-54). Both games are set for 7:07 PM/EDT from SkyDome Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario.
The Phillies enter the series with a 1.5 game lead over San Francisco for the top National League wild card spot and a +2.5 game lead in the NL Wild Card standings as a whole. Toronto has a 1.5 game lead over Seattle for the final spot in the American League Wild Card race and trail Tampa Bay by 5.0 games for the top AL Wild Card position.
Here’s a look at Phillies vs. Blue Jays probable pitchers, team stats, and more!