Phillies vs. Nationals: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More!

The Philadelphia Phillies (61-51) continue their 10-game homestand with a four-game series against NL East rivals the Washington Nationals (49-63). The Phillies have won their past two series, against the Miami Marlins and Kansas City Royals. The Nats are coming into South Philly on a five-game winning streak including a three-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds.
The Phillies and Nats enter the series as polar opposites, the Nats are the bottom dwellers of the NL East and the Phillies have a 3.0 game lead and are statistically the top National League Wild Card team
Here’s a look at Phillies vs. Nationals probable pitchers, team stats, and more.