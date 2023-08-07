Phillies

Phillies vs. Nationals: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More!

Michael Lipinski
The Philadelphia Phillies (61-51) continue their 10-game homestand with a four-game series against NL East rivals the Washington Nationals (49-63).  The Phillies have won their past two series, against the Miami Marlins and Kansas City Royals.  The Nats are coming into South Philly on a five-game winning streak including a three-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds.  

The Phillies and Nats enter the series as polar opposites, the Nats are the bottom dwellers of the NL East and the Phillies have a 3.0 game lead and are statistically the top National League Wild Card team 

Here’s a look at Phillies vs. Nationals probable pitchers, team stats, and more.

Probable Starting Pitchers

Monday | 6:40 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
T. Williams 5-6 4.72 1.49 108.2 125 79 37 22
R. Suarez 2-5 4.01 1.43 85.1 92 76 30 8

 

Tuesday | 6:40 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
J. Gray 7-9 3.54 1.43 122.0 117 105 57 15
Z. Wheeler 8-5 3.71 1.11 131.0 120 149 25 12

Wednesday | 6:40 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
M. Gore 6-8 4.34 1.42 112.0 110 129 49 18
M. Lorenzen 6-7 3.48 1.08 113.2 95 88 28 12

Thursday | 6:40 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
P. Corbin 7-11 5.03 1.50 132.1 161 89 37 24
A. Nola 9-8 4.58 1.14 143.1 129 147 34 26

Phillies and Nationals Offensive Leaders

Phillies and Nationals Pitching Leaders

Stats: ESPN

Phillies and Nationals Team Stats

Phillies vs. Nationals Last 10-Games Head-to-Head

 
Sun, Jul 02, 2023 WSN 5 @PHI 4 W:Trevor Williams (5-4), L: Ranger Suárez (2-3), S: Hunter Harvey (8)
Sat, Jul 01, 2023 @PHI 19 WSN 4 W:Zack Wheeler (7-4), L: MacKenzie Gore (4-7), S: none
Fri, Jun 30, 2023 WSN 2 @PHI 1 W:Josiah Gray (6-6), L: Cristopher Sánchez (0-2), S: Hunter Harvey (7)
Sun, Jun 04, 2023 PHI 11 @WSN 3 W:Ranger Suárez (1-2), L: Trevor Williams (2-4), S: none
Sat, Jun 03, 2023 PHI 4 @WSN 2 W:Dylan Covey (1-1), L: MacKenzie Gore (3-4), S: Craig Kimbrel (8)
Fri, Jun 02, 2023 @WSN 8 PHI 7 W:Kyle Finnegan (3-2), L: Connor Brogdon (2-1), S: none
Sun, Oct 02, 2022 PHI 8 @WSN 1 W:Zack Wheeler (12-7), L: Patrick Corbin (6-19), S: none
Sat, Oct 01, 2022 PHI 8 @WSN 2 W:Noah Syndergaard (10-10), L: Tommy Romero (1-1), S: Cristopher Sánchez (1)
Sat, Oct 01, 2022 @WSN 13 PHI 4 W:Aníbal Sánchez (4-6), L: Kyle Gibson (10-8), S: none
Fri, Sep 30, 2022 PHI 5 @WSN 1 W:Bailey Falter (6-4), L: Erick Fedde (6-12), S: none
Seas Seas Seas Seas Seas Seas
2023 tied tied tied tied tied
2022 PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI
2021 PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI
All-time PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI
Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

