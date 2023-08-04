Phillies vs. Royals: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More!

The Philadelphia Phillies return to Citizens Bank Park on Friday night after a successful yet frustrating road trip to Pittsburgh and Miami. The Fightins will open a three-game series against one of the worst teams in baseball, the Kansas City Royals. The three-game series is the beginning of a 10-game home stand for the Phillies.
The Phillies currently own one of the final National League Wild Card spots by 0.5-games on Milwaukee and Miami. The Royals are battling the Oakland Athletics for the worst record in baseball. Anything less than a sweep would be a disappointing series for the Phillies.
Here’s a look at the Phillies vs. Royals including probable starting pitchers, team leaders, and more.