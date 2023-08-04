Phillies

Phillies vs. Royals: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More!

Michael Lipinski
The Philadelphia Phillies return to Citizens Bank Park on Friday night after a successful yet frustrating road trip to Pittsburgh and Miami.  The Fightins will open a three-game series against one of the worst teams in baseball, the Kansas City Royals.  The three-game series is the beginning of a 10-game home stand for the Phillies. 

The Phillies currently own one of the final National League Wild Card spots by 0.5-games on Milwaukee and Miami.  The Royals are battling the Oakland Athletics for the worst record in baseball. Anything less than a sweep would be a disappointing series for the Phillies. 

Here’s a look at the Phillies vs. Royals including probable starting pitchers, team leaders, and more.

Probable Starting Pitchers

Friday | 7:05 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
J. Lyles 2-12 6.15 1.29 112.2 111 80 34 22
A. Nola 9-7 4.43 1.12 138.0 121 139 33 24

Saturday | 6:05 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
A. Marsh 0-5 6.75 1.63 24.0 24 28 15 9
C. Sanchez 0-3 2.66 0.91 47.1 35 41 8 7

Sunday | 1:35 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
Z. Greinke
 1-11 5.32 1.26 106.2 119 69 15 21
T. Walker
 12-4 3.99 1.27 119.2 104 102 48 14

 

Phillies and Royals Offensive Team Leaders

Stats: ESPN

 

Phillies and Royals Pitching Leaders

Stats: ESPN

 

Phillies and Royals Team Stats

TEAM AVG R H HR OBP SLG ERA WHIP BB K OBA
KC .238 423 874 100 .297 .383 5.14 1.41 385 856 .262
PHI .254 489 950 116 .321 .410 3.96 1.24 313 974 .242

 

Last 10-Games Head-to-Head

 

Last 10 games head-to-head Table
Sun, May 12, 2019 PHI 6 @KCR 1 W:Cole Irvin (1-0), L: Jakob Junis (3-4), S: none
Sat, May 11, 2019 PHI 7 @KCR 0 W:Zach Eflin (5-3), L: Brad Keller (2-4), S: none
Fri, May 10, 2019 @KCR 5 PHI 1 W:Homer Bailey (4-3), L: Jake Arrieta (4-3), S: none
Sun, Jul 03, 2016 @PHI 7 KCR 2 W:Vince Velasquez (7-2), L: Yordano Ventura (6-6), S: none
Sat, Jul 02, 2016 KCR 6 @PHI 2 W:Danny Duffy (4-1), L: Aaron Nola (5-8), S: none
Fri, Jul 01, 2016 @PHI 4 KCR 3 W:Jeremy Hellickson (6-6), L: Ian Kennedy (6-7), S: Jeanmar Gómez (22)
Sun, Apr 07, 2013 KCR 9 @PHI 8 W:James Shields (1-1), L: Cole Hamels (0-2), S: Kelvin Herrera (1)
Sat, Apr 06, 2013 @PHI 4 KCR 3 W:Antonio Bastardo (1-0), L: Greg Holland (0-1), S: none
Fri, Apr 05, 2013 KCR 13 @PHI 4 W:Bruce Chen (1-0), L: Kyle Kendrick (0-1), S: none
Sun, Jun 10, 2007 @KCR 17 PHI 5 W:Zack Greinke (3-4), L: Jamie Moyer (5-5), S: none
Seas Seas Seas Seas Seas Seas
2023 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
2022 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
2021 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
All-time PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
