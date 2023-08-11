The Philadelphia Phillies (64-52) close out a 10-game home stand with a three-game series against the AL Central leading Minnesota Twins (60-57). The Phillies enter the series having won their past four series, including the five-of-seven on during the latest home stand. The Twins come to South Philly on a three-game losing streak, losing three-of-four to Detroit including two shutouts.
The Phillies currently hold a +1.5 game lead for the top NL wild card spot of the San Francisco Giants and a +4.0 game lead for any NL wild card position. The 64-52 Phillies are in second-place in the NL East, 9.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves. The Twins are the leaders in the woeful AL Central, leading Cleveland by 3.5 games.
Here’s a look at Phillies vs. Twins probable pitchers, team leaders, and more!