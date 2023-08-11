Phillies

Phillies vs. Twins: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More!

Michael Lipinski
The Philadelphia Phillies (64-52) close out a 10-game home stand with a three-game series against the AL Central leading Minnesota Twins (60-57).  The Phillies enter the series having won their past four series, including the five-of-seven on during the latest home stand.  The Twins come to South Philly on a three-game losing streak, losing three-of-four to Detroit including two shutouts.

The Phillies currently hold a +1.5 game lead for the top NL wild card spot of the San Francisco Giants and a +4.0 game lead for any NL wild card position.  The 64-52 Phillies are in second-place in the NL East, 9.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves.  The Twins are the leaders in the woeful AL Central, leading Cleveland by 3.5 games.

Here’s a look at Phillies vs. Twins probable pitchers, team leaders, and more!

Phillies vs. Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Friday | 7:05 PM

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
D. Keuchel 0-0 1.80 2.00 5.0 8 0 2 0
C. Sanchez 0-3 3.44 0.96 52.1 41 48 9 9

Saturday | 6:05 PM

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
P. Lopez 7-6 3.81 1.10 141.2 120 173 36 17
T. Walker 13-4 3.98 1.26 126.2 110 104 49 15

Sunday | 1:35 PM

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
S. Gray
 5-5 3.18 1.24 130.1 117 133 44 5
Undecided

Phillies vs. Twins: Offensive Leaders

Phillies vs. Twins: Pitching Leaders

Phillies vs. Twins: Team Stats

Phillies vs. Twins: Last 10-Games Head-to-Head

 
Sun, Apr 07, 2019 @PHI 2 MIN 1 W:Zach Eflin (2-0), L: José Berríos (1-1), S: Hector Neris (1)
Sat, Apr 06, 2019 MIN 6 @PHI 2 W:Michael Pineda (1-0), L: Jake Arrieta (1-1), S: none
Fri, Apr 05, 2019 @PHI 10 MIN 4 W:Nick Pivetta (1-0), L: Jake Odorizzi (0-1), S: none
Thu, Jun 23, 2016 PHI 7 @MIN 3 W:Jerad Eickhoff (5-9), L: Ricky Nolasco (3-5), S: none
Wed, Jun 22, 2016 @MIN 6 PHI 5 W:Taylor Rogers (3-0), L: David Hernandez (1-2), S: Fernando Abad (1)
Tue, Jun 21, 2016 @MIN 14 PHI 10 W:Buddy Boshers (2-0), L: Aaron Nola (5-7), S: Brandon Kintzler (3)
Thu, Jun 13, 2013 PHI 3 @MIN 2 W:Cliff Lee (8-2), L: Jared Burton (0-4), S: Jonathan Papelbon (12)
Wed, Jun 12, 2013 @MIN 4 PHI 3 W:Brian Duensing (2-1), L: Antonio Bastardo (2-2), S: Glen Perkins (15)
Tue, Jun 11, 2013 @MIN 3 PHI 2 W:Brian Duensing (1-1), L: Mike Adams (1-4), S: Glen Perkins (14)
Thu, Jun 14, 2012 PHI 6 @MIN 1 W:Joe Blanton (6-6), L: Scott Diamond (5-2), S: none
2023 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
2022 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
2021 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
All-time MIN MIN MIN MIN MIN
Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

