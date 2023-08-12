Sixers

Report: 76ers Will Sign Javonte Smart to Exhibit 10 Contract

Matt Gregan
Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers will reportedly sign Javonte Smart to an Exhibit 10 contract. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the move.

Smart was one of the standouts for the Sixers in summer league play. In eight games, he averaged 15.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting 36.1% from 3-point range. He also showed some athleticism and promise defensively, recording 1.2 steals per game.

The 24-year-old guard bounced around the league over the last few seasons after going undrafted in 2021. He spent some time in the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans organizations.

Smart’s performance this summer was enough to convince the Sixers to keep him around the organization. An Exhibit 10 contract is a 1-year, minimum-salary deal that can be converted to a 2-way contract before the start of the regular season. The Sixers, already having filled their three 2-way roster spots, are unlikely to convert Smart’s contract. He will participate in the Sixers’ training camp before likely spending the 2023-24 season playing for the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers’ G League affiliate.

Topics  
