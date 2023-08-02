Watch: Newest Phillies Pitcher Michael Lorenzen Talks Joining the Club

Newest Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen is going from a team 13-games under .500 to a team that is tied for the top NL Wild Card spot. The transition from the woeful Detroit Tigers to the defending National League champions isn’t lost on the 31-year-old pitcher. He’s excited for the opportunity to play in the City of Brotherly Love.
“The Phillies are a good team, really good team. I played with quite a few of them when I was younger and so it’ll be fun to play with them again. It’s going to be exciting. Good atmosphere, good city. Yeah, I’m excited for the opportunity.”
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen via MLB.com’s Jason Beck
