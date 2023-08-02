Phillies

Watch: Newest Phillies Pitcher Michael Lorenzen Talks Joining the Club

Michael Lipinski
Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Newest Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen is going from a team 13-games under .500 to a team that is tied for the top NL Wild Card spot.  The transition from the woeful Detroit Tigers to the defending National League champions isn’t lost on the 31-year-old pitcher.  He’s excited for the opportunity to play in the City of Brotherly Love.

“The Phillies are a good team, really good team. I played with quite a few of them when I was younger and so it’ll be fun to play with them again. It’s going to be exciting. Good atmosphere, good city. Yeah, I’m excited for the opportunity.”

  • Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen via MLB.com’s Jason Beck

More from Phils’ starter Michael Lorenzen, who start’s name dropping:

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
