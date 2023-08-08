Phillies

Watch: Phillies Leadoff Hitter Kyle Schwarber BLASTS a 447-foot Home Run for his 30th of the 2023 MLB Season

Michael Lipinski
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Holy Schwarbomb!  

Say what you will about the Philadelphia Phillies penchant for continually running Kyle Schwarber out there in the leadoff spot.  The Billy Beane, analytic driven decision has worked for the Phillies. Schwarber crushed his 30th homer of the season in the first-half of the Phillies-Nationals doubleheader on Tuesday in South Philadelphia.  It mark’s the third consecutive and fifth season overall where Schwarber has hit 30-plus homers.  

Schwarber didn’t just hit No.30, he absolutely crushed it. That’s a 447-foot shot according to Codify Baseball

Watch Kyle Schwarber’s 30th homer of the season:

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
