Watch: Phillies Leadoff Hitter Kyle Schwarber BLASTS a 447-foot Home Run for his 30th of the 2023 MLB Season

Holy Schwarbomb!
Say what you will about the Philadelphia Phillies penchant for continually running Kyle Schwarber out there in the leadoff spot. The Billy Beane, analytic driven decision has worked for the Phillies. Schwarber crushed his 30th homer of the season in the first-half of the Phillies-Nationals doubleheader on Tuesday in South Philadelphia. It mark’s the third consecutive and fifth season overall where Schwarber has hit 30-plus homers.
Schwarber didn’t just hit No.30, he absolutely crushed it. That’s a 447-foot shot according to Codify Baseball.