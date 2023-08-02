Phillies

Watch: Scott Kingery’s Grand Slam Powers IronPigs to Win

Michael Lipinski
Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

 

Former Philadelphia Phillies infielder/outfielder/whatever Scott Kingery had himself a night on Tuesday for the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs.  The Phils’ Triple-A affiliate was down 6-0 to the Buffalo Bison heading into the 6th inning at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown.  Team Bacon ripped off three-homers, including what turned out to be a go-head grand slam from Scotty JetPax. In all, the ‘Pigs scored 9-runs in the inning and held on to beat the Bison 10-7 in International League play.

Kingery has had an up-and-down season this year for the Iron Pigs.  The Phils’ 2nd round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, Kingery got off to a fast start before hitting a bit of slump for Lehigh Valley.  Kingery is slashing .267/.342/.445 with 11 homers, 34 RBIs, 15 2Bs, and a .787 OPS so far in 2023 for the first place (second half) Iron Pigs.

Watch:

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
