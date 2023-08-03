Phillies

Watch: Trea Turner Is The Worst Player In Baseball

Paul Bowman
Jun 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) in action against the Detroit Tigers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies lose another one in Miami.

They blew three saves threw out two relievers who had zero control, decided not to use their closer until extras, made the decision to keep Covey over Vasquez and did just about everything they could to lose the game.

But the Marlins came back and handed them a win on a silver platter.

Covey came up with an incredible seven-pitch save. Man of the year Trea Turner proceeded to not even get in the way of the ball.

A little leaguer is taught to at least knock the ball down. Turner is incapable of even that.

Another loss, just passing by Turner like the many balls rolled in the dirt he whiffs at each game.

This guy Trea Turner is the worst player in baseball. He makes $300 million to be the worst.

If you want to read more about how awful he is, check out this article about his losing the team a previous series.

Phillies Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
