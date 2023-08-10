Watch: Weston Wilson Homers In First Major League At Bat For Phillies

Phillies

Paul Bowman
Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports

What an emotional day for Weston Wilson and his family.

Weston Wilson has spent the past seven seasons in the minor leagues and has nearly 3,000 at bats in that span. He spent the entirety of the last two seasons in AAA and never even received an invite to Spring Training until the Phillies extended him one this offseason.

After spending basically four and a half months in Lehigh Valley and recording a slash line of .260/.361/.885 with 25 homers and 23 stolen bases, Wilson got the call when Marsh was placed on the injured list.

Many fans were apprehensive when they saw a lineup today that had Schwarber on the bench in favor of the rookie. He’s showing them and having the time of his life. In his first at bat, he crushed a homer. As of the fifth inning, he has a home run, an RBI, two runs scored, a stolen base, a walk and has yet to make an out.

Watch Weston Wilson Light It Up In His First Major League At Bat:

Paul Bowman
