YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #188 – Emptying The Tank

The guys are back for a new episode of the YWT Podcast. On the Flyers side, they signed a contract extension with goalie Sam Ersson. The guys discuss the meaning behind this and how it could affect the Flyers goaltending picture going forward.
The Flyers also made a trade, with the Carolina Hurricanes after all. They acquired the rights to Massimo Rizzo and a 2025 fifth-round pick in exchange for the rights to David Kase.
The guys also discuss some big news around the NHL, including the Erik Karlsson trade to Pittsburgh, the contract extension for Tom Wilson in Washington, and more.
Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.
You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean.
You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on YouTube.
As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso. You can also find all episodes of the YWT Podcast right here on Sports Talk Philly.