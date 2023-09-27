Phillies

2023 MLB Postseason: Phillies Secure top NL Wild Card Spot, Homefield in NL Wild Card Series

Michael Lipinski
Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

 

Tuesday night keeps getting better for the Philadelphia Phillies. Johan Rojas’ 10th inning walk off single sent the Phillies back to the MLB Postseason for the second consecutive season and the Atlanta Braves made sure the 2023 National League Wild Card Series will be played in South Philadelphia.  Atlanta scored seven unanswered runs over the final three innings to stun the Chicago Cubs, 7-6, on Tuesday at Truist Park.  The Braves win officially gives the Phillies the top NL Wild Card spot and will likely send the Arizona Diamondbacks to Philadelphia for the NL Wild Card Series. Everyone knows, homefield advantage hits differently in South Philadelphia.

Here’s how it went down in Atlanta:

The 2023 NLWCS is set to begin on Tuesday, October 3 from Citizens Bank Park at time to be determined.  Here’s the complete 2023 MLB Postseason Schedule:

Wild Card Series (Best of Three)

  • Tuesday, October 3- NLWCS Game 1 on ESPN Networks
  • Wednesday, October 4- NLWCS Game 2 on ESPN Networks
  • Thursday, October 5- NLWCS Game 3 (if necessary) on ESPN Networks

Division Series (Best of Five)

  • Saturday, October 7- NLDS Game 1 on TBS
  • Monday, October 9- NLDS Game 2 on TBS
  • Wednesday, October 11- NLDS Game 3 on TBS
  • Thursday, October 12- NLDS Game 4 (if necessary) on TBS
  • Saturday, October 14- NLDS Game 5 (if necessary) on TBS

League Championship Series (Best of Seven)

  • Monday, October 16- NLCS Game 1 on TBS
  • Tuesday, October 17- NLCS Game 2 on TBS
  • Thursday, October 19- NLCS Game 3 on TBS
  • Friday, October 20- NLCS Game 4 on TBS
  • Saturday, October 21- NLCS Game 5 (if necessary) on TBS
  • Monday, October 23- NLCS Game 6 (if necessary) on TBS
  • Tuesday, October 24- NLCS Game 7 (if necessary) on TBS

World Series (Best of Seven)

  • Friday, October 27- Game 1 on Fox
  • Saturday, October 28- Game 2 on Fox
  • Monday, October 30- Game 3 on Fox
  • Tuesday, October 31- Game 4 on Fox
  • Wednesday, November 1- Game 5 (if necessary) on Fox
  • Friday, November 3- Game 6 (if necessary) on Fox
  • Saturday, November 4- Game 7 (if necessary) on Fox
