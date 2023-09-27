2023 MLB Postseason: Phillies Secure top NL Wild Card Spot, Homefield in NL Wild Card Series

Tuesday night keeps getting better for the Philadelphia Phillies. Johan Rojas’ 10th inning walk off single sent the Phillies back to the MLB Postseason for the second consecutive season and the Atlanta Braves made sure the 2023 National League Wild Card Series will be played in South Philadelphia. Atlanta scored seven unanswered runs over the final three innings to stun the Chicago Cubs, 7-6, on Tuesday at Truist Park. The Braves win officially gives the Phillies the top NL Wild Card spot and will likely send the Arizona Diamondbacks to Philadelphia for the NL Wild Card Series. Everyone knows, homefield advantage hits differently in South Philadelphia.
Here’s how it went down in Atlanta:
A brutal error by the Cubs gives the Braves the lead pic.twitter.com/d9HkOF3JTE
— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 27, 2023
The 2023 NLWCS is set to begin on Tuesday, October 3 from Citizens Bank Park at time to be determined. Here’s the complete 2023 MLB Postseason Schedule: