2023 Philadelphia Eagles Betting Odds: Prop Bets, Best Bets, and More!

The Philadelphia Eagles will kickoff the 2023 NFL regular season on Sunday from the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. The goal for the Birds is a trip to Las Vegas, NV and Super Bowl LVIII. Here’s a look at the Philadelphia Eagles betting odds plus some fun prop bets and more for the 2023 NFL season.
Let’s get these odds out of the way first. The Birds have the second best odds to win the whole thing according to BetMGM at +800. The Kansas City Chiefs are still listed as +900 despite a shocking 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday night. Putting two and two together, if the Eagles have the second best odds to win the whole thing then they’re obviously the favorite to win the NFC. The Birds are +300 to win the NFC for a second consecutive year. The San Francisco 49ers slightly behind the Eagles at +350.
Barring an injury, the over should hit for Hurts passing yards in 2023-24. Hurts threw for 3,701-yards during the 2022-23 NFL regular season at that’s with the Birds in coast mode for many games.
Hurts has eclipsed the 700-yard mark twice in his three-year NFL career, 784-yards in ‘21-22 and 760-yards in ‘22-23, respectively. Again, barring an injury Hurts should hit the over on rushing yards.
Hurts threw for 22 touchdowns last season and the ‘23-24 over/under is set at 22.5. The under might be the smart play here and not because Hurts is going to have a down year. The Eagles have a dynamic offense that can score in a variety of ways. The improved running back room could potentially take a few passing touchdowns away from Hurts.
Hurts has averaged 11.5 rushing touchdowns in two full seasons as the Eagles’ starting quarterback. Like with passing touchdowns, Hurts has potential to lose some TDs to other players on the field. However, running the ball is such a big part of Hurts’ game that the over might be worth taking at +100.
