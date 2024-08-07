2024-25 Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network Affiliates

The 2024-25 Philadelphia Eagles season will kick off with Friday’s preseason contest against the Baltimore Ravens. While all regular season games must be made available on over-the-air TV, the preseason games can be harder to find. On that note, Eagles fans will likely flock to their radios or streaming devices to listen to the radio broadcast featuring NFL Hall of Famer Merrill Reese and Mike Quick.

Here are the 2024-25 Philadelphia Eagles radio affiliates throughout the area.

The Flagship

SportsRadio 94WIP will once again serve as the flagship station for Eagles Radio Network. The Pre and post game shows will look a bit different this year, former host Glen Macnow has retired from broadcasting and no announcement on a replacement has been made. Once again, the trio of Merrill Reese (play-by-play), Mike Quick (analyst), and Howard Eskimo (sideline reporter) will provide all the action on the Birds’ English language broadcast.

The great Rickie Ricardo will once again anchor Eagles’ play-by-play duty on Tico Sports, the Birds’ Spanish language flagship. Ricardo will be joined by Bill Kulik and Oscar Budejen as the analysts. Tico Sports broadcast will be carried on La Mega 105.7 FM in the Delaware Valley.

As has been the case for a few seasons, the game is also available via stream on PhiladelphiaEagles.com.

Eagles Pennsylvania Radio Affiliates

Allentown: WCTO 96.1 FM

Levittown: WBCB 1490 AM

Northumberland: WEGH 107.3 FM

Pottsville: WPPA 1360 AM

Reading: WEEU 830 AM

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton: WEJL 96.1 FM

Williamsport: WBZD 93.3 FM

York (Harrisburg-area): WSOX 96.1 FM

Eagles New Jersey Radio Affiliates

Atlantic City: WENJ 97.3 FM

Eagles Delaware Radio Affiliates

Wilmington: WDEL 101.7 FM

Eagles Maryland Radio Affiliates

Salisbury: WAFL 97.7 FM

Eagles Spanish Language Radio Affiliates