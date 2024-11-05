Phillies

2024 Louisville Silver Slugger Award: Three Phillies Named Silver Slugger Award Finalists

Mike Lipinski
Oct 21, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) reacts after hitting a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning during game five of the NLCS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

 

A trio of Philadelphia Phillies will have a chance to bring home some hardware during MLB’s award season. As announced by Major League Baseball, sluggers Alec Bohm, Bryce Harper, and J.T. Realmuto have been named 2024 Louisville Silver Slugger Award finalists.

However, the competition will be tough.

Bohm will have to contend with San Francisco’s Matt Chapman and San Diego’s Manny Machado at third base. Harper will have to contend with New York’s Pete Alonso and World Series MVP Freddie Freeman. Realmuto’s competition includes Milwaukee’s William Contreras and LA’s Will Smith.

Harper and Realmuto have each won three Louisville Silver Slugger Awards. Bohm is a first time finalist for the award. The 2024 Louisville Silver Slugger Awards will be announced on Tuesday, November 12 at 6:00 PM on MLB Network.

Mike Lipinski
Mike Lipinski
Mike Lipinski has been covering Philadelphia sports since 2005. Previous stops include Section 247 Sports, My MMA News, and more. He has been a part of the Sports Talk Philly team since 2019. He is the editor of Philadelphia Phillies content, co-editor for college football covering mainly the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and dabbling in all other sports. Follow him on social media channels -Twitter & Threads- @MLipinskiSports
View All Posts By Mike Lipinski
Mike Lipinski
