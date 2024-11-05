2024 Louisville Silver Slugger Award: Three Phillies Named Silver Slugger Award Finalists

Oct 21, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) reacts after hitting a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning during game five of the NLCS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

A trio of Philadelphia Phillies will have a chance to bring home some hardware during MLB’s award season. As announced by Major League Baseball, sluggers Alec Bohm, Bryce Harper, and J.T. Realmuto have been named 2024 Louisville Silver Slugger Award finalists.

However, the competition will be tough.

Bohm will have to contend with San Francisco’s Matt Chapman and San Diego’s Manny Machado at third base. Harper will have to contend with New York’s Pete Alonso and World Series MVP Freddie Freeman. Realmuto’s competition includes Milwaukee’s William Contreras and LA’s Will Smith.

Harper and Realmuto have each won three Louisville Silver Slugger Awards. Bohm is a first time finalist for the award. The 2024 Louisville Silver Slugger Awards will be announced on Tuesday, November 12 at 6:00 PM on MLB Network.