The 2024 MLB Home Run Derby Preview: How to Watch the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby, the Contestants, Odds, and More!

The 2024 MLB Home Run Derby Preview: How to Watch the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby, the Contestants, Odds, and More!

 

The crown jewel of the 2024 MLB All Star Game festivities, the 2024 T-Mobile MLB Home Run Derby, is set for Monday, July 15 from the warehouse-like Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. As has been tradition, the T-Mobile Home Run Derby will be presented on television by ESPN. 

The Home Run Derby will feature three of baseball’s top ten home run leaders including Atlanta’s Marcel Ozuna, Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson, and Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez. Noticeably absent from the proceedings are overall home run leader Juan Soto and National League home run leader Shohei Ohtani. The ‘24 contest will feature a handful of first time participants and a series of rule changes. 

Here’s how to watch, the contestants, odds, and rule changes for the 2024 T-Mobile MLB Home Run Derby:

2024 MLB Home Run Derby

  • 2024 T-Mobile MLB Home Run Derby
  • When: Monday, July 15, 2024
  • Where: Globe Life Field | Arlington, Texas
  • Start Time: 8:00 PM / Eastern
  • Telecast: ESPN
  • Broadcast: ESPN Radio and SiriusXM MLB Network
  • Current Favorite: Pete Alonso (NYM) +300
  • Current Longshot: Alec Bohm (PHI) +1600

 

2024 MLB Home Run Derby Participants

 

American League

Player HR Longest HR
Gunnar Henderson (BAL) 27 430 ft
Jose Ramirez (CLE) 23 436 ft
Adolis Garcia (TEX) 17 428 ft
Bobby Witt Jr (KC) 15 468 ft

 

National League

Player
HR
Longest HR
Marcel Ozuna (ATL)
24
446 ft
Teoscar Hernandez (LAD)
19
431 ft
Pete Alonso (NYM)
18
446 ft
Alec Bohm (PHI)
11
427 ft
HR totals as of 7/12/2024

2024 MLB Home Run Derby Betting Odds from ESPNBet

Participant Odds
Pete Alonso (NYM) +300
Adolis Garcia (TEX) +350
Marcell Ozuna (ATL) +425
Gunnar Henderson (BAL) +550
Bobby Witt Jr (KC) +600
Teoscar Hernandez (LAD) +1000
Jose Ramirez (CLE) +1200
Alec Bohm (PHI) +1600

 

2024 MLB Home Run Derby Rule Changes

The 2024 MLB Home Run Derby will feature a new set of rules for the first time since the 2015 contest. The key changes include the timing of the rounds and the number of pitches a batter can face. Here’s the breakdown of the new MLB Home Run Derby rules:

Timing Changes

  • Round 1 & Semifinals (Round 2)– batters will be limited to 40-pitches OR 3-minutes at the plate, whichever occurs first
    • Ties– each batter’s longest home run will serve as the tiebreaker in round 1. If there is a tie in the semifinal round it will be broken by a 60-second “swing-off.”
  • Finals– batters will be limited to 27-pitches or 2-minutes, whichever comes first.
    • Ties- there will be a 60-second “swing-off” in the case of a tie. If the tie is not broken the batters will engage in a three-swing “swing-off” until the tie is broken
  • Bonuses– bonus pitches will be provided until a batter “hits into” three consecutive outs. A batter will also receive a “bonus pitch” for every homer of 425-feet or greater.

Bracket Changes

  • Round 1 will no longer feature head-to-head bracket style matchups. The top four batters will move on to the semifinals where they will square off in a bracket-style competition.
  • Semifinal Seeding will be determined by overall homerun count. Seeding ties will be broken based on the longest homer in round 1.

 

