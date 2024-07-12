The 2024 MLB Home Run Derby Preview: How to Watch the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby, the Contestants, Odds, and More!

The crown jewel of the 2024 MLB All Star Game festivities, the 2024 T-Mobile MLB Home Run Derby, is set for Monday, July 15 from the warehouse-like Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. As has been tradition, the T-Mobile Home Run Derby will be presented on television by ESPN.

The Home Run Derby will feature three of baseball’s top ten home run leaders including Atlanta’s Marcel Ozuna, Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson, and Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez. Noticeably absent from the proceedings are overall home run leader Juan Soto and National League home run leader Shohei Ohtani. The ‘24 contest will feature a handful of first time participants and a series of rule changes.

Here’s how to watch, the contestants, odds, and rule changes for the 2024 T-Mobile MLB Home Run Derby:

2024 MLB Home Run Derby

When : Monday, July 15, 2024

: Monday, July 15, 2024 Where : Globe Life Field | Arlington, Texas

: Globe Life Field | Arlington, Texas Start Time : 8:00 PM / Eastern

: 8:00 PM / Eastern Telecast : ESPN

: ESPN Broadcast : ESPN Radio and SiriusXM MLB Network

: ESPN Radio and SiriusXM MLB Network Current Favorite : Pete Alonso (NYM) +300

: Pete Alonso (NYM) +300 Current Longshot: Alec Bohm (PHI) +1600

2024 MLB Home Run Derby Participants

American League

Player HR Longest HR Gunnar Henderson (BAL) 27 430 ft Jose Ramirez (CLE) 23 436 ft Adolis Garcia (TEX) 17 428 ft Bobby Witt Jr (KC) 15 468 ft

National League

Player HR Longest HR Marcel Ozuna (ATL) 24 446 ft Teoscar Hernandez (LAD) 19 431 ft Pete Alonso (NYM) 18 446 ft Alec Bohm (PHI) 11 427 ft

HR totals as of 7/12/2024

2024 MLB Home Run Derby Betting Odds from ESPNBet

Participant Odds Pete Alonso (NYM) +300 Adolis Garcia (TEX) +350 Marcell Ozuna (ATL) +425 Gunnar Henderson (BAL) +550 Bobby Witt Jr (KC) +600 Teoscar Hernandez (LAD) +1000 Jose Ramirez (CLE) +1200 Alec Bohm (PHI) +1600

2024 MLB Home Run Derby Rule Changes

The 2024 MLB Home Run Derby will feature a new set of rules for the first time since the 2015 contest. The key changes include the timing of the rounds and the number of pitches a batter can face. Here’s the breakdown of the new MLB Home Run Derby rules:

Timing Changes

Round 1 & Semifinals (Round 2) – batters will be limited to 40-pitches OR 3-minutes at the plate, whichever occurs first Ties – each batter’s longest home run will serve as the tiebreaker in round 1. If there is a tie in the semifinal round it will be broken by a 60-second “swing-off.”

– batters will be limited to 40-pitches OR 3-minutes at the plate, whichever occurs first Finals – batters will be limited to 27-pitches or 2-minutes, whichever comes first. Ties- there will be a 60-second “swing-off” in the case of a tie. If the tie is not broken the batters will engage in a three-swing “swing-off” until the tie is broken

– batters will be limited to 27-pitches or 2-minutes, whichever comes first. Bonuses– bonus pitches will be provided until a batter “hits into” three consecutive outs. A batter will also receive a “bonus pitch” for every homer of 425-feet or greater.

