2024 MLB Postseason Schedule: A Look at the 2024 MLB Playoffs Schedule including TV Information

The 2024 MLB Postseason is a few weeks away from first pitch. The Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees have already punched their ticket to the playoffs and will be joined by 10 other teams in short order. As has been the case since 2022, the 2024 MLB Postseason will feature three series in each league -the Wild Card Series, Division Series, and League Championship Series, respectively- before two teams battle in the 2024 World Series. The top two seeds in the American League and National League will get a first-round bye and won’t participate until the Division Series on Saturday, October 5. A new wrinkle for 2024, the World Series schedule can be moved up if the ALCS and NLCS finish in quicker than anticipated.

Here’s a look at the 2024 MLB Postseason schedule including who’s already in the playoffs plus dates for the ALCS, NLCS, and World Series!

2024 MLB Postseason: Who’s In

New York Yankees

Milwaukee Brewers (NL Central Champions)

2024 MLB Postseason: Who’s in the Hunt

American League

Cleveland Guardians (AL Central +6.0)

Houston Astros (AL West +5.0)

Baltimore Orioles (WC +1.5)

Kansas City Royals (WC +1.5)

Minnesota Twins (WC +0.5)

ALSO IN THE HUNT: Detroit Tigers, 0.5 games out of the last AL Wild Card spot & Seattle Mariners, 3.0 games out of the last AL Wild Card spot

National League

Philadelphia Phillies (NL East +7.0)

Los Angeles Dodgers (NL West +6.0)

San Diego Padres (WC +2.5)

Arizona Diamondbacks (WC +2.0)

New York Mets (WC +2.0)

ALSO IN THE HUNT: Atlanta Braves, 2.0 games out of the last NL Wild Card spot

2024 MLB Postseason TV Information

All 2024 MLB Postseason games will be televised and or streamed by ABC/ESPN, Fox Sports, or Turner Sports. As has been the case since 2000, Fox will once again have the telecast of the World Series.

Wild Card Series

All games on ABC/ESPN/ESPN2 and ESPN+

Division Series & League Championship Series

All American League games available on Turner Sports networks (TBS, TNT, truTV) and streaming on MAX

All National League games available on Fox Sports or Fox Sports 1 and streaming on the Fox Sports app

2024 World Series

The 2024 World Series will be telecast by Fox Sports for the 25th consecutive season

The 2024 World Series will be available for streaming on the Fox Sports app

2024 MLB Postseason Schedule

Wild Card Series – Best of Three

Game Date Series Matchup 10/1/2024 AL Wild Card A, Game 1 AL Wild Card #3 at AL Division Winner #3 AL Wild Card B, Game 1 AL Wild Card #2 at AL Wild Card #1 NL Wild Card A, Game 1 NL Wild Card #3 at NL Division Winner #3 NL Wild Card B, Game 1 NL Wild Card #2 at NL Wild Card #1 10/2/2024 AL Wild Card A, Game 2 AL Wild Card #3 at AL Division Winner #3 AL Wild Card B, Game 2 AL Wild Card #2 at AL Wild Card #1 NL Wild Card A, Game 2 NL Wild Card #3 at NL Division Winner #3 NL Wild Card B, Game 2 NL Wild Card #2 at NL Wild Card #1 10/3/2024 AL Wild Card A, Game 3 * AL Wild Card #3 at AL Division Winner #3 AL Wild Card B, Game 3 * AL Wild Card #2 at AL Wild Card #1 NL Wild Card A, Game 3 * NL Wild Card #3 at NL Division Winner #3 NL Wild Card B, Game 3 * NL Wild Card #2 at NL Wild Card #1

* If necessary

Division Series – Best of Five

Game Date Series Matchup 10/5/2024 ALDS A, Game 1 ALWC A Winner at AL Division Winner #1 ALDS B, Game 1 ALWC B Winner at AL Division Winner #2 NLDS A, Game 1 NLWC A Winner at NL Division Winner #1 NLDS B, Game 1 NLWC B Winner at NL Division Winner #2 10/6/2024 NLDS A, Game 2 NLWC A Winner at NL Division Winner #1 NLDS B, Game 2 NLWC B Winner at NL Division Winner #2 10/7/2024 ALDS A, Game 2 ALWC A Winner at AL Division Winner #1 ALDS B, Game 2 ALWC B Winner at AL Division Winner #2 10/8/2024 NLDS A, Game 3 NL Division Winner #1 at NLWC A Winner NLDS B, Game 3 NL Division Winner #2 at NLWC B Winner 10/9/2024 ALDS A, Game 3 AL Division Winner #1 at ALWC A Winner ALDS B, Game 3 AL Division Winner #2 at ALWC B Winner NLDS A, Game 4 * NL Division Winner #1 at NLWC A Winner NLDS B, Game 4 * NL Division Winner #2 at NLWC B Winner 10/10/2024 ALDS A, Game 4 * AL Division Winner #1 at ALWC A Winner ALDS B, Game 4 * AL Division Winner #2 at ALWC B Winner 10/11/2024 NLDS A, Game 5 * NLWC A Winner at NL Division Winner #1 NLDS B, Game 5 * NLWC B Winner at NL Division Winner #2 10/12/2024 ALDS A, Game 5 * ALWC A Winner at AL Division Winner #1 ALDS B, Game 5 * ALWC B Winner at AL Division Winner #2

* If necessary

League Championship Series – Best of Seven

Game Date Series Matchup 10/13/2024 NLCS, Game 1 NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed 10/14/2024 ALCS, Game 1 AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed NLCS, Game 2 NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed 10/15/2024 ALCS, Game 2 AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed 10/16/2024 NLCS, Game 3 NL Higher Seed at NL Lower Seed 10/17/2024 ALCS, Game 3 AL Higher Seed at AL Lower Seed NLCS, Game 4 NL Higher Seed at NL Lower Seed 10/18/2024 ALCS, Game 4 AL Higher Seed at AL Lower Seed NLCS, Game 5 * NL Higher Seed at NL Lower Seed 10/19/2024 ALCS, Game 5 * AL Higher Seed at AL Lower Seed 10/20/2024 NLCS, Game 6 * NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed 10/21/2024 ALCS, Game 6 * AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed NLCS, Game 7 * NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed 10/22/2024 ALCS, Game 7 * AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed

* If necessary

World Series – Best of Seven

Game Date Series Matchup 10/25/2024 World Series, Game 1 League Champ #2 at League Champ #1 10/26/2024 World Series, Game 2 League Champ #2 at League Champ #1 10/28/2024 World Series, Game 3 League Champ #1 at League Champ #2 10/29/2024 World Series, Game 4 League Champ #1 at League Champ #2 10/30/2024 World Series, Game 5 * League Champ #1 at League Champ #2 11/1/2024 World Series, Game 6 * League Champ #2 at League Champ #1 11/2/2024 World Series, Game 7 * League Champ #2 at League Champ #1