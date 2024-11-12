2024 NL Cy Young Award: Wheeler Again Named a Cy Young Award Finalist

In the not shocking column, Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler has been named one of the three finalists for the 2024 NL Cy Young Award. He was also a finalist in 2021.

Wheeler will face some serious competition for the award. The other two finalists are NL ERA leader Chris Sale from the Atlanta Braves and presumptive NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Sale is the betting favorite to win the award and has most of the key categories –such as ERA, WAR, and wins– in his favor.

The last Philadelphia Phillies pitcher to win the Cy Young Award was the late Roy Halladay in 2010.