2024 NLDS Preview: Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets

Believe it or not, the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets have never met in MLB Postseason play. That all changes on Saturday afternoon when the two teams square off in the 2024 National League Division Series. The Postseason atmosphere at Citizens Bank Park is always electric, now factor in the Mets and it’s likely to be ramped up by a 1,000,000. Frankly, we’re not sure the rest of the country is ready for what they’re about to witness.

Here’s a look at the 2024 NLDS matchup between the No. 2 seed Philadelphia Philles and the wild card winning New York Mets.

2024 National League Division Series Preview

How They Got Here

Philadelphia Phillies– The Phillies went 95-67 and won the National League East division over the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets. The Fightins held onto first place in the NL East from early-May and never relinquished their lead. Despite a fast start to the 2024 MLB regular season, the Phillies finished with a .500 record after the All-Star break and played some very mediocre baseball. Despite all of that, the Phillies finished with the second-best record in the National League and earned a first-round bye in the 2024 MLB Postseason.

New York Mets– The Mets have been baseball’s hottest team since early June and used their surge to earn a Wild Card berth on the final day of the regular season. New York defeated Milwaukee in the best-of-three 2024 National League Wild Card Series thanks to a ninth inning comeback on the back of a Pete Alonso three-run home run.

Phillies vs. Mets: 2024 Regular Season Head-to-Head

Date Location Score May 13 Citi Field PHI 5-4 May 14 Citi Field PHI 4-0 May 15 Citizens Bank Park PHI 10-5 May 16 Citizens Bank Park NYM 6-5 June 8 London PHI 7-2 June 9 Londom NYM 6-5 September 13 Citizens Bank Park NYM 11-3 September 14 Citizens Bank Park PHI 6-4 September 15 Citizens Bank Park PHI 2-1 September 19 Citi Field NYM 10-6 September 20 Citi Field PHI 12-2 September 21 Citi Field NYM 6-3 September 22 Citi Field NYM 2-1

NLDS Schedule & NLDS Broadcast Information

2024 NLDS Date Where First Pitch TV Game 1 October 5 Citizens Bank Park 4:08 PM Fox/Fox Sports App Game 2 October 6 Citizens Bank Park 4:08 PM FS1/Fox Sports App Game 3 October 8 Citi Field TBD Fox/FS1/Fox Sports App Game 4* October 9 Citi Field TBD Fox/FS1/Fox Sports App Game 5* October 11 Citizens Bank Park TBD Fox/FS1/Fox Sports App

*- if necessary

NLDS Probable Pitching Matchups

This will be updated as pitching matchup are announced

NLDS Game Mets Probable Pitcher Phillies Probable Pitcher Game 1 TBD Zack Wheeler Game 2 TBD Aaron Nola/Cristopher Sanchez/Ranger Suarez Game 3 TBD Aaron Nola/Cristopher Sanchez/Ranger Suarez Game 4* TBD TBD Game 5* TBD TBD

*- if necessary

Phillies vs. Mets: Keep an Eye on

The Phillies were 7-3 against the Mets in 2024 in starts made by someone not named Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker was 0-3 against the Mets in 2024

On average, the Phillies outscored the Mets by 5.30 to 4.07 during the 2024 regular season

The Mets pitching –starters and bullpen– were taxed during the NLWC against Milwaukee

One Mets pitcher (Luis Severino, NLWC Game 1) has thrown six or more innings this postseason

The Mets bullpen has pitched 9.0 innings this postseason

The Mets offense slashed .204/.292/.276 with 24 strikeouts in the NLDS against Milwaukee

A National League team with a bye has never won their Division Series matchup

MLB teams with a first-round bye are 3-5 since the new playoff format was instituted

Zack Wheeler is 13-11 with a 3.60 ERA when pitching on six-plus days rest

Cristopher Sanchez is 7-3 with a 2.21 ERA in starts at Citizens Bank Park

Aaron Nola is 10-9 with a 3.46 ERA in his career versus the New York Mets

Taijuan Walker won’t be starting a 2024 MLB Postseason game

2024 NLDS Betting Odds

Series Scoring

PHI 3-0 +425 NYM 3-0 +900 PHI 3-1 +300 NYM 3-1 +500 PHI 3-2 +300 NYM 3-2 +500

Total Series Games

Over 4.5 +155 Under 4.5 -190

Series Game Spread

NYM +1.5 -165 PHI -1.5 +140

Odds from BetMGM