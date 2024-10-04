2024 NLDS Preview: Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets

Believe it or not, the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets have never met in MLB Postseason play. That all changes on Saturday afternoon when the two teams square off in the 2024 National League Division Series. The Postseason atmosphere at Citizens Bank Park is always electric, now factor in the Mets and it’s likely to be ramped up by a 1,000,000. Frankly, we’re not sure the rest of the country is ready for what they’re about to witness.
Here’s a look at the 2024 NLDS matchup between the No. 2 seed Philadelphia Philles and the wild card winning New York Mets.
2024 National League Division Series Preview
How They Got Here
Philadelphia Phillies– The Phillies went 95-67 and won the National League East division over the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets. The Fightins held onto first place in the NL East from early-May and never relinquished their lead. Despite a fast start to the 2024 MLB regular season, the Phillies finished with a .500 record after the All-Star break and played some very mediocre baseball. Despite all of that, the Phillies finished with the second-best record in the National League and earned a first-round bye in the 2024 MLB Postseason.
New York Mets– The Mets have been baseball’s hottest team since early June and used their surge to earn a Wild Card berth on the final day of the regular season. New York defeated Milwaukee in the best-of-three 2024 National League Wild Card Series thanks to a ninth inning comeback on the back of a Pete Alonso three-run home run.
Phillies vs. Mets: 2024 Regular Season Head-to-Head
|Date
|Location
|Score
|May 13
|Citi Field
|PHI 5-4
|May 14
|Citi Field
|PHI 4-0
|May 15
|Citizens Bank Park
|PHI 10-5
|May 16
|Citizens Bank Park
|NYM 6-5
|June 8
|London
|PHI 7-2
|June 9
|Londom
|NYM 6-5
|September 13
|Citizens Bank Park
|NYM 11-3
|September 14
|Citizens Bank Park
|PHI 6-4
|September 15
|Citizens Bank Park
|PHI 2-1
|September 19
|Citi Field
|NYM 10-6
|September 20
|Citi Field
|PHI 12-2
|September 21
|Citi Field
|NYM 6-3
|September 22
|Citi Field
|NYM 2-1
NLDS Schedule & NLDS Broadcast Information
|2024 NLDS
|Date
|Where
|First Pitch
|TV
|Game 1
|October 5
|Citizens Bank Park
|4:08 PM
|Fox/Fox Sports App
|Game 2
|October 6
|Citizens Bank Park
|4:08 PM
|FS1/Fox Sports App
|Game 3
|October 8
|Citi Field
|TBD
|Fox/FS1/Fox Sports App
|Game 4*
|October 9
|Citi Field
|TBD
|Fox/FS1/Fox Sports App
|Game 5*
|October 11
|Citizens Bank Park
|TBD
|Fox/FS1/Fox Sports App
*- if necessary
NLDS Probable Pitching Matchups
This will be updated as pitching matchup are announced
|NLDS Game
|Mets Probable Pitcher
|Phillies Probable Pitcher
|Game 1
|TBD
|Zack Wheeler
|Game 2
|TBD
|Aaron Nola/Cristopher Sanchez/Ranger Suarez
|Game 3
|TBD
|Aaron Nola/Cristopher Sanchez/Ranger Suarez
|Game 4*
|TBD
|TBD
|Game 5*
|TBD
|TBD
*- if necessary
Phillies vs. Mets: Keep an Eye on
- The Phillies were 7-3 against the Mets in 2024 in starts made by someone not named Taijuan Walker
- Taijuan Walker was 0-3 against the Mets in 2024
- On average, the Phillies outscored the Mets by 5.30 to 4.07 during the 2024 regular season
- The Mets pitching –starters and bullpen– were taxed during the NLWC against Milwaukee
- One Mets pitcher (Luis Severino, NLWC Game 1) has thrown six or more innings this postseason
- The Mets bullpen has pitched 9.0 innings this postseason
- The Mets offense slashed .204/.292/.276 with 24 strikeouts in the NLDS against Milwaukee
- A National League team with a bye has never won their Division Series matchup
- MLB teams with a first-round bye are 3-5 since the new playoff format was instituted
- Zack Wheeler is 13-11 with a 3.60 ERA when pitching on six-plus days rest
- Cristopher Sanchez is 7-3 with a 2.21 ERA in starts at Citizens Bank Park
- Aaron Nola is 10-9 with a 3.46 ERA in his career versus the New York Mets
- Taijuan Walker won’t be starting a 2024 MLB Postseason game
2024 NLDS Betting Odds
Series Scoring
|PHI 3-0
|+425
|NYM 3-0
|+900
|PHI 3-1
|+300
|NYM 3-1
|+500
|PHI 3-2
|+300
|NYM 3-2
|+500
Total Series Games
|Over 4.5
|+155
|Under 4.5
|-190
Series Game Spread
|NYM +1.5
|-165
|PHI -1.5
|+140
Odds from BetMGM