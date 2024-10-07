Phillies

2024 NLDS Schedule: A Look at the Remaining 2024 NLDS TV Schedule for the Phillies vs. Mets

Mike Lipinski photo
Mike Lipinski
The 2024 National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets is now down to a best-of-three series. New York shocked the Phillies on Saturday with a comeback win to steal NLDS Game 1. The Phillies turned the table on New York on Sunday, the Fightins fought from behind three times to win NLDS Game 2 in the 9th inning and even the 2024 NLDS at one game apiece. In other words, some damn good TV! Only the network doesn’t see it that way.

Here’s a look at the remaining 2024 NLDS TV schedule for the Phillies vs. Mets including start times and more.

2024 NLDS Schedule

2024 NLDS Date Where First Pitch TV
Game 1 October 5 Citizens Bank Park 4:08 P Fox/Fox Sports App
Game 2 October 6 Citizens Bank Park 4:08 P FS1/Fox Sports App
Game 3 October 8 Citi Field 5:08 P FS1/Fox Sports App
Game 4 October 9 Citi Field 5:08P FS1/Fox Sports App
Game 5 October 11 Citizens Bank Park 5:08P* FS1/Fox Sports App

*- First pitch may be flex to 8:08 PM depending on SDP-LAD series

Game 5 if necessary

 

Topics  
MLB News Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Mike Lipinski has been covering Philadelphia sports since 2005. Previous stops include Section 247 Sports, My MMA News, and more. He has been a part of the Sports Talk Philly team since 2019. He is the editor of Philadelphia Phillies content, co-editor for college football covering mainly the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and dabbling in all other sports. Follow him on social media channels -Twitter & Threads- @MLipinskiSports
View All Posts By Mike Lipinski
