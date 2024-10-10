$5M Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at Hollywood Casino at the Meadows

A $5 million winning lottery ticket was sold at Hollywood Casino at the Meadows in Washington, Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Lottery said a $5 million winning ticket in the Monopoly Own It All scratch-off game was sold at the casino in Washington County.

Lucky lottery winner spent $50 on Monopoly Own It All scratch-off game and won $5 million

Monopoly Own It All costs $50 to play and offers top prizes of $5 million. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. The casino also gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

In a news release announcing the win, the lottery said, “Scratch-offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.”

Furthermore, Monopoly Own It All offers five top prizes of $5 million. When any of a player’s numbers match any winning number, the winning prize is shown under the matching number.

Reveal a “Hotel” symbol to win a prize shown under that symbol. If a player reveals a “Pennsylvania Ave” symbol, the individual can win $300 instantly. A “Boardwalk” or Park Place” symbol wins the player 50 times the prize shown under that symbol.

Players have two wins remaining for a chance to win the $5 million prize

For an added bonus, players can reveal a cash prize amount to win that amount instantly. Reveal a “Monopoly moneybag” (WINALL) symbol to win all 30 prizes shown in the numbers area.

As for Ride The Rail, players can count the number of “Railroad” symbols revealed to win corresponding prizes shown in the prize legend. Ride the Rail is played separately.

Additionally, players have two wins remaining for the $5 million prize. However, they have eight wins remaining for $500,000 and five wins for $250,000. In fact, the game offers 12 wins for $50,000 as well.

All Lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding. Players are encouraged to visit palottery.com to review rules, chances of winning, and learning how to play traditional and online games.