76ers Notes: Embiid’s First Olympics Experience, NBA Schedule Leaks

The 2024 Olympic Games are in the rearview mirror and the NBA offseason continues to role along. Philadelphia 76ers’ star center Joel Embiid earned a gold medal in Paris as the starting center on Team USA’s men’s basketball team. Will Embiid’s first Olympics experience impact him moving forward? By the time the Olympics come to Los Angeles in 2028, Embiid might not be the lone Sixers player to make it to the international stage. Let’s recap Embiid’s first Olympics run as well as some schedule leaks involving the Sixers for the 2024-25 NBA season:

Embiid’s First Olympics Experience Ends in Gold Medal

Embiid, who became an American citizen in September 2022, chose to suit up for Team USA in the 2024 Olympic Games. He could have played for either France, where he also holds citizenship, or Cameroon, his native country. The French citizens attending the games in Paris made their displeasure at his pick of playing for Team USA well known throughout the tournament.

The 2024 Olympic Games was Embiid’s first time playing on the international stage. It took some time for him to adjust to the different style of play. Embiid struggled in his first few games of the tournament, averaging just 9.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 17 minutes per game. He was unable to find his rhythm as he adjusted to playing on a team stacked with superstars like LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

However, Embiid started to find his footing against Brazil in the quarterfinals. The 30-year old finished the blowout win over Brazil with 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting to go along with seven rebounds. His best moment of the tournament came in the semifinals against Serbia. Team USA found themselves down by 13 points entering the fourth quarter. Embiid, along with James and Curry, helped Team USA overcome a double-digit deficit, outscoring Serbia 32-15 in the final frame to move on to the gold medal game. He finished the comeback win over Serbia with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting to go with four rebounds, two assists and one block.

Embiid did not play much of a role against France in the championship game. He struggled out of the gate, but was able to recover and make some positive plays in the second half. While Embiid’s numbers against France (four points, three rebounds and two assists) were far from impressive, he still managed to make an impact when out on the court. The big fella created space for Team USA’s perimeter players primarily through setting strong screens.

While Embiid’s play went through highs and lows in Paris, his first Olympics foray ended in a gold medal. Embiid is the first Sixers player in history to win a gold medal at the Olympics for Team USA. During the Olympics, Embiid saw the value of finding ways to impact the game outside of having the ball in his hands. Those moments, especially in high-leverage situations, are not going to happen as often at the NBA level. However, Embiid can help unlock his fellow Sixers teammates Tyrese Maxey and Paul George through being a dominant screener. He can also improve his ability in to operate in the pick-and-roll.

There will certainly be times Embiid needs to take over the game through his scoring ability. However, the Olympics showcased ways Embiid can become both a more well-rounded player and a better leader. He can still impact the game through playing lockdown defense and doing the little things to set up his teammates offensively. It will take a mixture of scoring dominance, doing the little things and stepping up in clutch moments in order for Embiid to win a championship at the NBA level. Having the chance to witness the greats of this era of USA basketball successfully balance those abilities in the 2024 Olympic Games should prove an immensely valuable experience for Embiid.

Will Maxey Represent Team USA in the 2028 Olympic Games?

Embiid suited up for Team USA in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. When the Olympics come to Los Angeles in 2028, he will likely not be the lone Sixers player taking to the court wearing the red, white and blue. Maxey had a convincing argument to make Team USA’s roster this year. At 23 years old, Maxey is entering the prime of his career. He is coming off a year in which he averaged 25.9 points, 6.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game. However, Maxey ultimately was not chosen to represent Team USA in Paris.

Assuming Maxey continues on his current trajectory, he appears to be a lock to represent the USA in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. KJ Martin, one of his current Sixers teammates, is already pining for Maxey to make Team USA’s roster in 2028.

Maxey has the talent to warrant playing on the international stage. The Texas native will be 27 years old entering the 2028 Olympic Games. Along with Maxey, there is a stacked group of guards potentially vying to make it on Team USA in 2028. That group includes Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker, Tyrese Haliburton, Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant.

NBA Schedule Leaks Involving the 76ers

As the start of the 2024-25 NBA season gets closer, more and more schedule leaks are beginning to appear. A few of those leaks have involved the Sixers. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the Sixers will begin their regular season by hosting the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 23. The Sixers will be traveling out west early this season, taking on the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 6 according to reporting by TNT and Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. For the third consecutive season, the Sixers will be playing on Christmas Day. According to Charania’s reporting, the Sixers will face off against the Boston Celtics up at TD Garden.

In addition, the entirety of the Sixers’ Emirates NBA Cup schedule was announced on Tuesday afternoon. Philadelphia will open up the tournament with a nationally-televised matchup against the rival New York Knicks on Nov. 12. Their next contest will be against the Orlando Magic on Nov. 15 followed by a game against the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 22. The Sixers conclude group play by facing off against the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 3.

The remainder of the NBA regular season schedule will be announced on Thursday afternoon.