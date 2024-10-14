76ers Notes: Embiid’s Preseason Absence, George Makes 76ers Debut and Other Preseason Observations

The Philadelphia 76ers are midway through their slate of six preseason games. Their regular-season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks is on Oct. 23. What have we learned about the Sixers from their first three preseason contests? Also, there are multiple new reports providing more details about the team’s plan to keep star center Joel Embiid healthy throughout the regular season. Let’s dive into it all below.

Embiid to Miss Entirety of Preseason, Wear Knee Brace Moving Forward

One of the themes from the Sixers’ media day was the team’s plan to keep Embiid healthy throughout the regular season. Embiid talked about how he had lost 25 to 30 pounds during the offseason and his goal of being getting to the postseason fully healthy. Part of the team’s plan for Embiid consisted of ramping him up during training camp. This included participating in all activities outside of live scrimmages.

The Sixers on Sunday afternoon released the following update about Embiid’s status for the remainder of the preseason:

As part of his left knee management, Joel Embiid was assessed by doctors on Thursday. Embiid is progressing well and will continue an individual treatment plan designed to support his health and wellness for the 2024-25 season. He will not play in this week’s preseason games. — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) October 13, 2024

On paper, this could understandably warrant some concern about Embiid’s health. However, it could also just be part of the team’s stated plan to keep Embiid healthy. The big fella had not played in any of the Sixers’ three preseason contests prior to Sunday’s update. The preseason offers an opportunity for the roster to build some chemistry on the floor. In keeping Embiid out of the preseason, the Sixers are clearly prioritizing health over the opportunity to build chemistry.

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps on Monday morning reported more details about the team’s long-term plan to keep Embiid healthy. Embiid will likely not play in back-to-backs anymore. Bontemps’ report also included a piece of worrying, if not unexpected, information about Embiid going forward:

“Embiid will also — begrudgingly — continue to wear a brace on the left knee he injured in January. But while he has always been uncomfortable wearing either a facemask or brace at any point in his career, he said it won’t stop him from doing the things that have made him one of the league’s most dominant forces. “It’s the right thing to do, and the right thing that’s going to give me the support for the rest of my career,” Embiid said. “For me, it’s a mental thing. I hated it. [But] I started telling myself, ‘OK, I have to do it, that’s the only way they’re going to let me play. … “It might not look as good as it used to, with the jab or the pull-up and all that stuff, but it’ll still work.”

Wearing a knee brace might make Embiid more uncomfortable and limit some of his moves with the basketball. However, it is ultimately a sound decision if it helps keep Embiid healthy heading into the postseason.

Both keeping Embiid out of the preseason and the news of him wearing a knee brace in game action permanently moving forward can be seen as reasons for worry or pessimism. Embiid, who has played more than 65 regular-season games just twice in his career in addition to never having a fully healthy postseason run, already appears to be banged up before the season even begins.

However, this can alternately be viewed as further steps in the Sixers’ long-term plan to keep Embiid healthy for the postseason. The Sixers’ championship chances ultimately rest on Embiid’s health in May and June. If these steps help achieve that goal, they will be worth it. For now, Sixers fans will have to cross their fingers the big fella can make it through the regular season at or near 100%.

George Shines in Preseason Debut

Sixers fans were given plenty of reasons for excitement after watching Paul George’s preseason debut with the team. The nine-time All-Star finished with a team-leading 23 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. He showcased his diverse scoring arsenal, making tough shots around the rim and draining 3-pointers at a high clip. Multiple of George’s made shots from beyond the arc were of the pull-up variety.

fancy footwork by Mr. George. pic.twitter.com/QTbFbRENqp — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 12, 2024

Adding a player of George’s caliber to the roster is going to add an entire different aspect to the Sixers’ offense. He can score from anywhere on the floor, has the ability to break down his defender and can make high-difficulty shots. All of those skills were on full display against Minnesota.

Can Yabusele Play Minutes at Center?

When the Sixers signed Guerschon Yabusele earlier this offseason, it was assumed he would compete for minutes at power forward. However, through three preseason games his minutes have come entirely at center. He seems to have surpassed rookie second-round pick Adem Bona to become the team’s third-string center.

In a preseason game against the Boston Celtics where the Sixers rested all of their veteran players, Yabusele received the start at center. He flashed some ability to be an effective floor spacer. The French native shot 2 of 4 from 3-point range in 20 minutes of action.

Back-to-back Yabusele threes off back-to-back assists from Jared McCain pic.twitter.com/mTKsbMikU8 — Dan Olinger (@dan_olinger) October 13, 2024

For Yabusele to play as an undersized (6-foot-8, 265 pounds) small-ball five, it is essential he is able to space the floor. He was below average as an outside shooter in his first stint in the NBA, knocking down just 32.3% of his attempts from long distance. However, his 3-point shooting improved while playing for Real Madrid in the EuroLeague. The 28-year old shot 44.1% from deep over the last two seasons for Real Madrid. If he can continue to progress as an outside shooter, that will help him earn more minutes in head coach Nick Nurse’s rotation.

Embiid is likely to miss some games throughout the regular season. It is crucial the Sixers have multiple viable options at center when Embiid is out of the lineup. Andre Drummond is a proven veteran, and it appears Nurse is leaning towards Yabusele as the team’s third-string center.

McCain Flashes Promise, but Will He Have a Rotation Spot to Start Season?

Jared McCain, the Sixers’ first-round pick out of Duke, has reportedly been the star of training camp. According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, McCain is excelling in training camp while generating a lot of positive buzz:

“The rookie out of Duke has been the talk of training camp and the preseason so far. Multiple team sources indicate McCain has played extremely well in camp, especially on offense. He’s played without fear, but most importantly, with patience and aplomb. He’s a highly skilled guard who has a chance to be impactful at all three levels and can play both spots in the backcourt.”

The numbers have not always been pretty this preseason, but McCain is continuing to give signs for optimism about his future on the court. His quick trigger from beyond the arc remains his most NBA-ready skill. He is also showing signs of potential in multiple other areas, whether it is his scrappiness on the glass (seven rebounds against the New Zealand Breakers) or his defensive ability (three steals against the Celtics).

The biggest test McCain faced in the preseason thus far was Saturday’s game against the Celtics. With the Sixers sitting all of their veteran players, the majority of Boston’s defensive attention was placed on McCain. He took it in stride, finishing with a team-high 20 points. While his shots were not falling from long distance, he did a great job attacking in the paint. The 20-year old used his physicality to create space and get to his spots. He shot 8 of 13 on attempts from inside the arc against the Celtics.

the rook looks tough. 😤@J_mccain_24 is up to 16 points. pic.twitter.com/hv0o0ggZvV — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 13, 2024

McCain has played the most minutes of anyone on the roster this preseason, and he is mostly taking advantage. However, he is not likely to have a consistent rotation spot to begin the season. The Sixers have a lot of depth at guard, with veterans such as Kyle Lowry and Eric Gordon both ahead of him in the rotation.